The latest Horizon Forbidden West 1.09 patch reduces loading screens

Horizon Forbidden West has received another minor update, patch 1.09, just a couple of weeks after the last one.

Just like last time, the Horizon Forbidden West 1.09 patch notes have been uploaded to the game’s dedicated subreddit by Guerrilla games. One of the highlights from the patch notes patch mentions that the developer has made "loading screen reductions," meaning you may notice a slight decrease in how long you’re waiting for the game to load on your PS4 or PS5 .

Of course, if you haven’t finished your journey into the Forbidden West yet, we suggest you take care when reading further as some of the patch notes contain minor Horizon Forbidden West spoilers. Now that that’s been said, here are some of the more interesting notes in the post.

These patch notes have been organised into several categories from known issues, fixes, and improvements to main quests, side quests, world activities, performance and stability, and a catch-all "other."

A fix that caught our attention in the side quest category was a tweak for the 'Lofty Ambitions' quest which, for some players, saw Aloy take on the Stormbird by herself while companion character Morlund inconveniently got stuck in a rock, cheering her on from safety. Although hilarious to imagine, this probably wasn’t as amusing to those who ran into this issue.

If you’ve been struggling to 100% Horizon Forbidden West, there's more good news in this patch for you. Several previously reported issues that prevented players from completing the notebook (and therefore technically clearing 100% of the game) have now been resolved. As mentioned in Guerrilla’s post: “Completionists rejoice!”

Horizon Forbidden West tips | Horizon Forbidden West map | Horizon Forbidden West Greenshine | Horizon Forbidden West red crystal growths | Horizon Forbidden West Diving mask | Horizon Forbidden West best armor | Horizon Forbidden West power armor | How to fly in Horizon Forbidden West | Horizon Forbidden West best weapons | Horizon Forbidden West Metal Flowers | Horizon Forbidden West Explorer or guided mode | Horizon Forbidden West lenses | Horizon Forbidden West Tallnecks | Horizon Forbidden West Vistas | Horizon Forbidden West drones | Horizon Forbidden West Cauldrons