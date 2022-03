A State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy will take place later this week.

In a new blog post, Sony confirmed that we'll get the "first in-depth look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay" on March 17. The 20-minute show will feature more than 14 minutes of gameplay captured on PS5.

You'll be able to watch at 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/21:00 GMT via Twitch or YouTube.

This story is developing...