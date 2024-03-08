Hogwarts Legacy is getting more content this summer, but devs say to keep your expectations to "additional updates and features"

Hogwarts Legacy is getting "additional updates and features" later this year, though its developer has started setting expectations for fans.

Earlier this year, the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account acknowledged the game's upcoming first anniversary and revealed that its PlayStation-exclusive content will be coming to other platforms later this year, "along with additional updates and features for the game." Nothing else was revealed beyond this until now, less than three months later.

Hogwarts Legacy's community manager, Chandler Wood, has set fans expectations for the upcoming new content. "We are thrilled that you are all excited for the free update to Hogwarts Legacy this summer," the developer shares on his own Twitter account. "We love seeing all the guesses and hopes for what will be part of this update, and while we are not ready to talk about it yet, I do want to set some expectations for what we are working on."

...what we are working on. Our original wording of "additional updates and features for the game" was very intentional. This update is a small way of us showing appreciation to our players for the amazing reception to the game. (2/2)March 7, 2024 See more

In a follow-up tweet, Wood continues: "Our original wording of 'additional updates and features for the game' was very intentional. This update is a small way of us showing appreciation to our players for the amazing reception to the game."

It's difficult to know exactly what this tweet means, but the community manager's use of the words "small" and "additional" tells us that it's not a complete overhaul but likely just a few added extras.

The Warner Bros game had an impressive launch last year, despite the Hogwarts Legacy controversy . Not only did it end up becoming the best-selling game of 2023 , alongside other big hitters like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield , but it also managed to join Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder to become the third-biggest Switch launch of the year .

Despite all this success, Warner Bros recently said it wants to focus on free-to-play and live-service games even after Suicide Squad setbacks.