Hogwarts Legacy joins Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder to become third-biggest Switch launch of the year

Hogwarts Legacy has become one of the biggest games of 2023 and it's thanks in part to the recently released Nintendo Switch version.

As GameIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring reports, Avalanche Software's magical RPG is once again sitting at the top of the UK's boxed game charts. "A huge surge in sales of Hogwarts Legacy on the back of the Nintendo Switch version sees it jump back to No.1 in the UK boxed charts," Dring tweets.

Hogwarts Legacy may have only launched on Switch earlier this month, but it's also quickly become the third-biggest Switch launch of the year, alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Considering the scope of both of these games, it's pretty impressive that the Warner Bros. game has managed to catch up in just a few weeks.

It's a little surprising that the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy is performing so well, especially considering it's also available on PC, Xbox Series X /S, PS5 , and other platforms. Not only this, but fans had to wait an additional nine months after its initial release to play it on the Nintendo console.

As you'd expect, playing the Harry Potter game on the handheld console isn't quite the same experience as playing it on a next-gen console - as demonstrated by the first Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch screenshots , which were quickly compared to PS1 Hagrid. Thankfully, the wait seems to have been worth it for fans as many were shocked at just how good the game looked on Nintendo Switch.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.