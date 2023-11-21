Hogwarts Legacy joins Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder to become third-biggest Switch launch of the year

By Hope Bellingham
published

It's been a big year for Hogwarts Legacy

Fastidio the poltergeist in the Hogwarts Legacy Haunted Hogsmeade shop quest
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

Hogwarts Legacy has become one of the biggest games of 2023 and it's thanks in part to the recently released Nintendo Switch version.

As GameIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring reports, Avalanche Software's magical RPG is once again sitting at the top of the UK's boxed game charts. "A huge surge in sales of Hogwarts Legacy on the back of the Nintendo Switch version sees it jump back to No.1 in the UK boxed charts," Dring tweets.

Hogwarts Legacy may have only launched on Switch earlier this month, but it's also quickly become the third-biggest Switch launch of the year, alongside The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Considering the scope of both of these games, it's pretty impressive that the Warner Bros. game has managed to catch up in just a few weeks.

See more

It's a little surprising that the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy is performing so well, especially considering it's also available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and other platforms. Not only this, but fans had to wait an additional nine months after its initial release to play it on the Nintendo console. 

As you'd expect, playing the Harry Potter game on the handheld console isn't quite the same experience as playing it on a next-gen console - as demonstrated by the first Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch screenshots, which were quickly compared to PS1 Hagrid. Thankfully, the wait seems to have been worth it for fans as many were shocked at just how good the game looked on Nintendo Switch. 

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.  

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  