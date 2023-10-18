The first Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch screenshots are here - and so are the PS1 Hagrid comparisons

We've finally got some new screenshots of Hogwarts Legacy running on Nintendo Switch, and let's just say it looks about as good as you were probably expecting.

It's been a long time coming, but Hogwarts Legacy is now just a few weeks away from releasing on Nintendo Switch. Initially releasing on Xbox Series X /S, PC, and PS5 in February 2023, before then coming to last-gen consoles (PS4 & Xbox One) in May, Switch players will have had to wait until November 14 to finally get their invitation to Hogwarts. Luckily for them, the wait is almost over. But unluckily, one of the harsh realities of playing a game designed for current-gen on an older console it that you're likely to take a dip in graphical quality.

We've seen this a lot over the years, and the wizarding world is no exception. As you can see from the tweet below, the quality of Hogwarts Legacy's visuals has dipped quite a lot on Nintendo Switch - which is understandable considering it doesn't have the same power behind it as other current-gen consoles.

Shortly after the new screenshots were released (which you can see for yourself on Nintendo's website ) fans were quick to compare the game on its different platforms. Surprisingly, a lot of people think it's a solid Switch port and have praised developer Avalanche Software for taking its time on the project - similar to how they reacted to the Hogwarts Legacy PS4 port.

"Interested how it’ll look handheld with the frame rate being the deal breaker," one user on Reddit has said, "If the framerate is stable it’d be a pretty good experience," another has added. Unsurprisingly, there's also been a lot of memes shared about how the upcoming Switch port looks - including PS1 Hagrid - which you can see for yourself below.

If you've had your fill of Hogwarts Legacy, there are a ton of other games that might be up your (Diagon) alley. First up, we've got magical co-op roguelike, Spells & Secrets , which will have you teaming up with friends to defend Greifenstein wizard school. There's also the mystical management sim, Spellcaster University , that'll let players decide whether they want to run their own version of Hogwarts or a black magic academy. Both games are also coming to Switch later this year/next year.

