This magical co-op roguelike looks like a cozy Hogwarts Legacy, and it's out next month

This magical cozy roguelike has been on fans' wishlists for over two years, but it finally has a release date.

We've been keeping tabs on Alchemist Interactive's Spells & Secrets for a while now, and thankfully it finally has a release date. As announced via the game's Twitter account earlier this week, we'll be able to enroll in Greifenstein wizard school on November 9, 2023. The co-op roguelike is like a much cozier Hogwarts Legacy and will have players defending their school from magical creatures using a variety of spells.

Spells & Secrets will allow players to customize their own character, deciding everything from their body type, clothes, facial features, hair, skin color, accessories, height, and more - making the upcoming indie game a truly immersive experience. In terms of gameplay, you'll need to use spells effectively to solve puzzles and battle magical creatures, save and help your classmates, explore the "ever-changing" school castle, find clues, and more - you'll also be able to do all of this in two-player co-op online via Steam Remote Play.

📢RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT📢After 2.5 years of hard work on our magical comfort rogue-lite game, Spell & Secrets finally has a release date.📅November, 9th - on Nintendo Switch, Xbox S/X, PS5 & Steam.

Along with the release date announcement, Spells & Secrets also got a brand new trailer that shows exactly what players will be able to get up to next month. As you can see from the tweet above, the game will have plenty to keep players busy in its magical, cozy world. If you just can't wait for another four weeks, you can get started with Spells & Secrets by playing its demo via Steam . Once released, Spells & Secrets will be available on PC, PS5 , Xbox Series X /S, and Nintendo Switch.