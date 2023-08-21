This magical management sim is like Hogwarts Legacy meets Two Point Hospital

This Hogwarts Legacy-style management sim lets you build the magical school of your dreams, and it's out on consoles next year.

Spellcaster University is similar to Hogwarts Legacy in the fact it's set in a school where wizards and witches study. The only difference is, this time around you'll take on the role of director instead of one of the university's students. Just like other management sims such as Two Point Hospital, players will get the chance to build the school exactly how they want to and run the day-to-day operations of it.

This includes things like managing its budget, recruiting teachers, and expanding the school how you see fit. Players who want to embrace the darker side of magic (like our very own features writer Jasmine Gould-Wilson did in Hogwarts Legacy ) will also have the choice to turn the school into a black magic academy, hiring teachers that specialize in things like necromancy and demonology.

More specifically, players will get to build their universities using an "original magic decks mechanism" meaning each game will be unique. The way it works is that players will have access to different decks according to the magic taught in the school, for instance, the Nature Deck will give you access to magical beasts, the Alchemy Deck will boost the production of potions, the Shadow Deck will give players a place to "discipline" the naughty students, and so on.

If you head on over to Spellcaster University's Steam page , you'll notice that this title actually released back in 2021. However, in early 2024, the magical management sim will be heading to consoles - including PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series X /S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A physical edition is also on the way, as well as a deluxe edition, but this is limited to just 300 copies per platform, so better act fast if you want to get your hands on one.