This management sim proves you don't need to be a good headmaster to run a school, and it could be Steam's next gem

The developer of My Time at Sandrock will soon be releasing what could be a surprise hit of 2023: a school management sim.

Let's School has players taking on the role of headmaster at a rundown school that's in need of a little TLC, as well as some students. You'll need to rebuild the school and enrol students, all while maintaining the building as well as the happiness of your staff and students in this charming low poly indie. Let's School is set to release on July 27, but you can play the demo Let's School: Homeroom right now - which is exactly what I did.

In Let's School: Homeroom, you're given the opportunity to experience two weeks' worth of game time as you design your headmaster, choose the school's name, logo, uniform style, and approach to teaching, as well as many other aspects of school management. Developer Pathea Games gives players the choice to design the school in a more Western or Eastern style, everything from the furniture to the student's uniforms, and more.

Attention, Headmasters!📢Mark your calendars! #LetsSchool release on #Steam is set for July 27th.📅Build your dream school and rise to the top as the country's premier educational establishment.Prove yourself as the ultimate Headmaster!🏫https://t.co/8KfTNVQU4j#IndieGame pic.twitter.com/paudCUq9KuJune 19, 2023 See more

I loved being able to control even the smallest element of my school, but it can be quite challenging when all of your students have individual interests and goals in life. I only got to sample some of what Let's School has to offer, but judging from the game's Steam page , there's still so much left for me to experience when Let's School releases in full later this month. Thankfully, any progress you do make in the demo can be carried over into the full game.

Despite not even releasing fully yet, Let's School is already a hit with PC players as it has 94% positive reviews on Steam. Some of the game's reviews call it "very cute," and say that there's so much to do you'll struggle to get bored. Did we mention it also has cats? We're not entirely sure why the headmaster thought bringing cats into the school was a good idea, but hey, we're not going to say no to a few cuties disrupting the class.