Here are some tips on how to get a PS5 restock this week

A PS5 restock is almost certainly on its way this week, but how are you supposed to get hold of the console when competition is so fierce? Well, we've got a few tips to help you take advantage of any drop.

To start with, familiarize yourself with when stores traditionally get a PS5 restock. We've listed a few reliable examples below, but it tends to be toward the end of the week in most cases. GameStop and Target occasionally drop on Wednesdays, for example, while Walmart usually offers deals on Thursday from around 3pm EST (as does AntOnline, but those bundles are usually overpriced). As for Best Buy, it used to stick with Fridays but surprised everyone with a Thursday drop last week. Basically, be on alert from today.

Wondering what the situation is with Amazon? Frustratingly, the site is impossible to predict. It's been known to drop a PS5 restock at 3am EST over the weekend - which used to be a no-deals zone for everyone - so it's best to keep checking in now and then no matter the time. You might get lucky.

Sign in early to avoid any hold-ups, keep refreshing the page if you're struggling to get through, and aim for bundles wherever possible

When it comes to the UK, you'd better be ready for an early start. Argos has a habit of dropping in the middle of the night (we're talking 3am GMT, here), while Amazon prefers to offer deals before 9am GMT. Game is slightly better, fortunately; it usually hits before noon, and has been pretty regular with drops. It's got some of the best variety in terms of bundles, too.

No matter where you go for a PS5 restock, sign in early to avoid any hold-ups, keep refreshing the page if you're struggling to get through and aim for bundles wherever possible (they tend to sell out slower).

Don't panic if you aren't able to secure the console, either. There will be other chances, and you should watch out for Twitter trends and PS5 restock trackers while you wait. If you want an early-warning system when it comes to PS5 stock, it doesn't get much better.

PS5 restock deals

Amazon PS5 restock | Could appear at any time

This one's impossible to predict, so you're better to keep checking regularly (after months of no deals, it suddenly surprised us all with a PS5 restock in the middle of the night on a weekend). As such, stay on your toes. We've heard that adding the PS5 to your 'Wishlist' can help speed things along when deals do appear, too.

GameStop PS5 restock | Possibly Wednesday, May 12

The chain is another possible contender this week, and it could provide a PS5 restock this Wednesday. If it does, head straight for the bundles - they usually sell out a bit slower than consoles by themselves.

Walmart PS5 restock | Could drop Thursday, May 13 (from 3pm EST)

The retail giant usually offers a PS5 restock on Thursdays from roughly 3pm EST, so we wouldn't be surprised to see that pattern hold this week. Keep your eye out for then!

Best Buy PS5 restock | Possibly Thursday or Friday, May 13 / 14 (12pm - 3pm EST)

If a Best Buy PS5 restock does happen, it could go as early as Thursday - that's what happened last week. It traditionally got a drop on Friday between 12pm and 3pm EST in the past, but those rules seem to have gone out the window now.

Target PS5 restock | Possibly Wednesday, May 12 (from 7am EST)

There's a vague possibility that Target will get another drop this week on Wednesday, but we wouldn't count on it. We've not heard of a PS5 restock yet, so it's possible that Target will be skipping deals this week.

