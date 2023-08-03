It seems Henry Cavill may have been a very busy man on the Man of Steel set as DC fans have noticed a potential secret cameo from the actor.

A video clip from the movie doing the rounds on Twitter shows an scene early on in the movie where General Zod’s ship lands on Krypton. Over the speakers, a modulated voice says, "Jor-El, by the authority of General Zod, surrender the codex."

For our money, this certainly sounds like Cavill’s voice, as fan account Discussing Superman suggests with their accompanying caption: "Henry Cavill had a cameo in Man of Steel!?" A slight disclaimer though: we obviously can’t be sure it’s him speaking. The subtitles label the character simply as "man" and unsurprisingly, it’s not attributed to anyone in the credits… Have a listen for yourself below and see what you think.

Henry Cavill had a cameo in Man of Steel!? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Qao3Tb0kNDJuly 31, 2023 See more

Reacting to the insight, the overwhelming response from DC fans is that many had no idea about Cavill’s supposed additional cameo. "Duuuuude 10 years later and I’m just barely knowing this?!," wrote one, while another added, "Holy crap how have I never noticed this?!" Another admits, "I was today years old when I found out."

A fourth fan also drew a poignant comparison between Cavill’s appearance here and another Superman movie. "Kinda like how Christopher Reeve voiced the air traffic controller twice in Superman The Movie," they wrote, referencing the 1978 film.

There’s a lot of love for Cavill’s version of Superman at the moment amid the news that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is remaining part of the new DCU under James Gunn and Peter Safran. The studio heads announced earlier this year that they were doing away with most of the DCEU, and Cavill’s Man of Steel was one actor who’d been cut in the new line-up.

The update about Wonder Woman 3 has left everyone wondering exactly how the planned reboot is going to work, however, in light of the mix of old and new stars as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

