How to liberate Hellmire, Estanu, and Crimsica in Helldivers 2

For the Helldivers 2 Liberate Hellmire, Estanus, and Crimsica Major Order, all Helldivers must participate in operations to rid these planets of bugs. Now that the Automaton scourge has been dealt with in the galactic west, Super Earth is asking its elite soldiers to clear the way for new E-710 farms on three planets across the Mirin and Draco Sectors for the latest Helldivers 2 Major Order. It's certainly not impossible, but with a strict time limit, efficient spreading of Managed Democracy is key here. Below, I've explained the best method for liberating the three designated planets in Helldivers 2.

How to liberate planets for the latest Major Order in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The three Terminid-infested planets are liberated like any other planet in Helldivers 2 – increase the Liberation percentage until it reaches 100% by completing operations. The three planets in need of more freedom are Hellmire in the Mirin Sector (watch for fire tornadoes here), and Crimsica and Estanu in the Draco Sector.

On an individual level, each operation you complete (which can consist of up to three missions depending on the Helldivers 2 difficulty you choose) contributes points towards the Liberation percentage, and the more players you have in your squad, the greater the contribution. So, to complete this Major Order in good time, players should band together and complete as many low-difficulty operations as possible, hopefully using Helldivers 2 crossplay.

Obviously playing on Trivial and Easy won't provide the most fun and chaotic action the game has to offer, but it'll help you and your fellow Helldivers get the 35-Medal reward for this Major Order. Furthermore, clearing low-difficulty missions as quickly as possible presents a great opportunity to farm Super Credits in Helldivers 2, which'll help you work towards the upcoming Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond.



