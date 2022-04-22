Netflix viewers lose it as new series Heartstopper reveals surprise Oscar-winner's cameo

Netflix’s new romantic coming-of-age drama Heartstopper held back a huge cameo until its release.

The series is based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman and follows two teenage boys, Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), as they navigate their feelings for one another. The show has already won rave reviews from both critics and viewers for its perfect casting and representation of queer love stories. Major spoilers ahead!

However, there was one huge surprise that viewers hadn’t expected – Academy Award winner Olivia Colman turning up among the show’s cast. She plays Nick’s mum in the series, and appears in a few scenes throughout, including a very poignant moment in the finale.

Posting on social media, many fans of the drama hailed the Oscar-winning star of The Crown’s surprise appearance as perfect casting. One wrote: "Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson in heartstopper is a+ casting."

"Olivia Colman is just the single best person in the world - and so well fitted for this part," added a second viewer. While a third shared: "Oh my god… Olivia Colman in Heartstopper how utterly perfect."

(Image credit: Netflix)

Others could not hide their surprise that Netflix managed to keep the news a secret. Wondering about this, a viewer commented: "How the heck did Olivia Colman stay a secret in #Heartstopper! Amazing secret keeping by Netflix." While another simply added: "LMAO WAIT HOW DID @Netflix HIDE THAT OLIVIA COLMAN WAS IN HEARTSTOPPER."

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, producer Patrick Walters revealed they had never dreamed they’d be able to pull the cameo off. He shared: "I thought there was no way she would want to be part of this or any one famous would want to be part of this. I was proven wrong!" They sent the part to her on the off chance and she said yes, squeezing a few days of filming into her packed schedule.

Nick star Connor also explained it was kept a secret from the cast as well. He said: "There was a circle on the call sheet like, 'Who is it gonna be?' I thought, 'Okay, it’s got to be someone really interesting.' They kept it secret because they weren’t sure if she was going be able to do it or not.'"

Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix now.