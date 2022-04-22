New Netflix series with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score is being compared to Skins and It’s A Sin

Netflix’s new romantic coming-of-age drama Heartstopper has been getting rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

The drama is an adaptation of the graphic novel by Alice Oseman which tells the story of teen friendship and love young. The uplifting LGBTQ+ drama focuses on teens Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) at a British grammar school.

After being made to sit next to each other one day in class, their friendship builds as openly gay Charlie develops a crush on his schoolmate. With the help of their friends, Nick and Charlie navigate their burgeoning feelings as they reassess their own identities in the romantic series.

The show has already landed itself a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score from both critics and audiences. Many have been comparing it to dramas like Skins and It’s A Sin as the adaptation is praised for its "perfect" casting.

Digital Spy’s David Opie called the show the most important British drama since It’s A Sin as it "centers queer love, affirming the feelings of young people watching who might be unsure or afraid to speak their truth". The reviewer admits he wishes he’d had this show growing up as he opened up about hopes it can help young queer people learn they don’t have to "fit the mold".

The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson gives it four stars, hailing it as "possibly the loveliest show on TV". While revealing she’s not the show’s target audience, she praised the adaptation’s "wholesome" tone, likening it to a "hug in TV form".

(Image credit: NETFLIX)

Lovia Gyarkye at The Hollywood Reporter commented on its sincerity and sweetness, pointing out this is its strength. The critic calls this approach "addictive" as she says the viewing experience will "stay with you long after the credits roll".

The show’s casting is also hailed as "perfect" as Decider’s Alex Zalben says Locke and Connor’s "chemistry is off the charts". The reviewer also mentioned how the visuals sit somewhere between Skins and Euphoria, "without the gritty realness of the former, or the pretension and nihilism of the latter".

Viewers have been similarly enchanted by the new series, taking to Twitter to share their joy at its release. Many admitted bingeing the show in one go as one said: "A show has never made me as happy as this one."

Another revealed they were "losing their mind" at how much they loved the drama, commenting "my body was not made to handle so many emotions". A third agreed, admitting: "The way I need to stop the episode every few mins so I won’t squeal and trying to pipe down my uncontrollable smile watching heartstopper."

Others reflected on the show’s importance for teenagers now. A viewer commented: "I’m so happy this generation is growing up with more representation. To anyone out there who is questioning their sexuality and stuff, know you’re not alone and there are people out there just like you. You are amazing, you got this champ!"

Heartstopper is available to watch in full on Netflix now. If you’ve already binge-watched the show, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows.