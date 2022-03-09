New Netflix spy movie rounds out cast with four more actors joining Gal Gadot

The cast of Netflix spy movie Heart of Stone is growing – Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready have joined Gal Gadot in the thriller, Deadline reports.

Not much is known about the movie just yet, other than Gadot is playing the lead role, a spy named Rachel Stone. Jamie Dornan and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt were also previously announced to have joined the cast.

Heart of Stone is set to be the first installment in a potential franchise described as putting a female spin on iconic movies like Mission: Impossible and James Bond. Tom Harper is helming the project – he recently directed the adventure movie The Aeronauts, starring Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, and the Jessie Buckley-led musical drama Wild Rose.

The movie’s script has been penned by Greg Rucka, who wrote the screenplay for Netflix’s The Old Guard based on his comics series of the same name, and Allison Schroeder, who was nominated for an Oscar for her work on the Hidden Figures script. Filming has just begun.

Okonedo and Gadot recently starred together in Death on the Nile , while Schweighöfer is known for his roles in Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves . Lusi has appeared in Crazy Rich Asians and Gangs of London, while Ready has had roles in The Death of Stalin and The Terror.