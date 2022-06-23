Hayden Christensen watched a key Star Wars scene multiple times to prepare for the Obi-Wan finale

Even Darth Vader has to do his homework. Hayden Christensen has revealed the piece of Star Wars media he watched over and over again in preparation for his emotionally-charged scenes in the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale. Spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6 follow.

According to Collider (opens in new tab), Christensen rewatched the Star Wars Rebels season 2 finale 'Twilight of the Apprentice' "several times" before filming his showdown with Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. For Christensen, it was all part of being able to "reimmerse himself in Star Wars."

That Rebels episode wasn’t just randomly sitting in Christensen’s watchlist, either. It features a moment that bears a striking similarity to Obi-Wan cracking Vader’s mask in the live-action series. In the animated series, Vader’s mask is damaged in combat – and he calls out to his former Padawan Ahsoka Tano after being confronted by her. There's a clear parallel between the Rebels moment and that seen in the Obi-Wan series finale, where Darth Vader's mask is again cracked by a lightsaber, the blade belonging to his former master.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

On the Obi-Wan scene, Christensen described the feeling just prior to filming. "It was a very emotional scene to shoot, and obviously a very important one," Christensen recalled. "It was something that I think everyone was very aware of just, like, stepping out on set that day. There was a very different feeling. For both Ewan and I, it was a rather emotional experience, and I think that comes across onscreen."

All that hard work paid off. The Obi-Wan Kenobi finale has captured the imaginations of Star Wars fans everywhere – from prequel callbacks to fan-favorite cameos.