Haunting of Bly Manor director to helm new horror starring Samara Weaving

Haunting of Bly Manor director Evan Katz is set to direct Azarel, a new action-horror movie starring scream queen Samara Weaving.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Katz has signed on to direct from an original screenplay by Simon Barrett – who wrote both You're Next and the forthcoming Godzilla vs. Kong sequel. While details are being kept under wraps, Jason Cloth (financier of Todd Philip's Joker) and his C2 Motion Picture Group partner Dave Caplan won the rights to finance and produce the upcoming flick.

Katz directed all six episodes of Channel Zero: The Dream Door, the final season in Syfy's live-action creepypasta series, before directing an episode of Netflix and Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Bly Manor. Barett wrote the screenplay for Adam Wingard's The Guest as well as the 2016 Blair Witch reboot sequel, in addition to directing the Suki Waterhouse-led horror drama Seance.

Weaving is perhaps best known for starring in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's black comedy horror Ready or Not, as well as The Babysitter and its sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, on Netflix. The actor is set to star in Damien Chazelle's Old Hollywood period drama Babylon alongside Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, and is currently filming Scream 6. Babylon is set to hit theaters on December 25, 2022 as a limited release before expanding on January 6, 2023.

