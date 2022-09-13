First trailer for Damien Chazelle's Babylon invites us to a wild, nonstop party

The first trailer for Damien Chazelle's star-studded Babylon is here – and it promises a wild, nonstop party. The clip, which debuted at Toronto Film Festival before landing online, sees Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt indulging themselves in the hedonistic delights of 1920s Hollywood.

Given the filmmaker's previous works, it's unlikely that all of its characters will stay in such cheerful moods throughout the drama's full runtime. "It was about capturing the spirit of that time, which was a lot more Wild West," he recently told The Hollywood Reporter. "They are building a city and industry from scratch, and to do that you need a certain kind of crazy person. I don't think it is surprising that the people that did that did a lot of drugs and partied a lot."

The teaser, above, opens on Robbie's character welcoming Diego Calva to a big shindig. "I just want everyone to party for forever," she says. Later, Pitt can be seen dancing around in his undies, before firing off a bunch of guns and falling drunkenly off a balcony, as a big band tune blasts in the background. Oh, it also features an alligator on a chain... and the reptilian representation doesn't stop there, either.

"Who wants to see me fight a fucking snake?" Robbie's raver says right at the end of the promo, before a whiskey bottle-cradling Pitt yells back: "Fuck yeah!"

Previously described as "The Great Gatsby on steroids", Babylon explores the film industry's transition from silent pictures to "talkies". Tobey Maguire, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, and Olivia Wilde also feature in the flick, which marks Oscar-winner Chazelle's follow-up to Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist Flea, Max Minghella, Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Rory Scovel (I Feel Pretty), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), PJ Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), and Damon Gupton (Criminal Minds) round out the ensemble cast.

Babylon is set to be shown in select cinemas on December 25, before releasing wide on January 6 in the US. In the UK, Babylon reaches cinemas on January 20. In the meantime, check out our breakdown of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way in 2022 and beyond.