A new A Haunting in Venice trailer shows Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot going up against the paranormal, as a crime occurs in what appears to be a haunted house.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, Poirot is present at a particularly convincing séance – conducted by Michelle Yeoh's Mrs. Reynolds – with his old friend Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey), who wants to prove the psychic is a fake. But, as you'd expect, someone is murdered. All is not as it appears, as Poirot apparently fends off a ghost intent on drowning him in a sink, then talks to a child who, on second glance, isn't actually there. "No one shall leave until I find if the living have been killed by the dead," Poirot declares.

Like Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, A Haunting in Venice has a star-studded ensemble cast. Branagh will reunite with Belfast stars Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill in the film, with the line-up also including Kyle Allen, Emma Laird, Camille Cottin, Kelly Reilly, and Riccardo Scamarcio.

The film will adapt Agatha Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party, which sees a retired Poirot in (where else) Venice, attending a séance at a haunted palazzo. Michael Green adapted the script, while Branagh directs.

A Haunting in Venice lands in theaters this September 15. Branagh can next be seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which hits theaters this July 21 (you might have heard Barbie releases the same day).

For everything else the year has in store, check out our guide to all of 2023's upcoming major movie release dates – and for more on Oppenheimer, see our interviews with Nolan and Emily Blunt.