National Treasure TV series will see Harvey Keitel return as Peter Sadusky

Harvey Keitel is set to reprise his National Treasure role in Disney Plus spin-off series National Treasure: Edge of History.

The Oscar-nominated actor will be back as Peter Sadusky, the FBI Special Agent who investigated the theft of the Declaration of Independence in the franchise's existing movies – and he won't be the only returning face, either. Just a few weeks ago, it was announced that Justin Bartha will be seen again as his character Riley Poole, the best friend of Nicolas Cage's cryptologist Benjamin Franklin Gates.

The news came during the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday (July 21), where comedian and influencer Jenny Lorenzo chatted with its stars and executive producers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, writers and producers of the National Treasure films.

At the event, Disney Plus also unveiled a very brief first teaser for the series. In it, Lisette Olivera's Jess Morales, a resourceful young DREAMer, sets out to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Zuri Reed (as Jess's ride-or-die Tasha), Antonio Cipriano (as conspiracy theory nut Oren), Jordan Rodrigues (as Jess's childhood bestie Ethan), Jake Austin Walker (as musician Liam), Lyndon Smith (as FBI Agent Ross), and Catherine Zeta-Jones (as villainous billionaire Billie Pearce) round out the supporting cast.

Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer, is executive producing alongside the Wibberleys, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Littman and Kristie Anne Reed. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing.

As it stands, there is no official word on when National Treasure: Edge of History will land on Disney Plus.