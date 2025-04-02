First trailer for Guy Ritchie's new action adventure featuring Star Wars' Natalie Portman and A Quiet Place's John Krasinski looks like The Mummy meets Indiana Jones

Fountain of Youth — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Guy Ritchie's new movie Fountain of Youth has been released, and it looks like a thrilling adventure heist. It stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as two siblings who reconnect over a long lost treasure.

The first trailer goes global as Portman's Charlotte Purdue and Krasinski's Luke Purdue lead a team in search of the fabled Fountain of Youth. "There's a power beyond any of our comprehension," Luke teases of their mission. "One story, five continents, dozens of cultures, and over a thousand years."

It seems they're not the only ones on the hunt, however, as we also see Eiza González's Esme kicking butts in several action scenes – and it doesn't seem like she's on the Purdues' side. The star-studded cast also includes Stanley Tucci who appears in a brief scene telling Esme, "There's a reason the fountain was hidden. He can't succeed."

Star Wars actor Domhnall Gleeson, The Boys' Laz Alonso, and Succession's Arian Moayed all also appear in the first look, which confirms the movie's May 23 release date. The early trailer feels like a mixture of The Mummy and Indiana Jones as its characters head on an epic adventure around the world.

It seems like a change of pace for director Ritchie, too, who's best known for his gangster movies and Sherlock Holmes adaptations. But from the first look, we can't wait to see how it all shapes up.

Fountain of Youth premieres on Apple TV Plus on May 23. For more, check out our guides to the best Apple TV Plus movies and the best Apple TV Plus shows to stream now.