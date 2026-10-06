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Your Witcher 3 remastered guide to Prime Day, all the discounts you need to chase the Wild Hunt

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The game's had an upgrade, now it's time to treat your setup

Geralt looks at Kaer Morhen, a fort in a forest, in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)
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One of the biggest game releases of 2026 is a decade old; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered has proven a huge hit, and gamers have been taking up the call to return to the Continent and combat the Wild Hunt.

With its upgraded visuals and performance, the revitalized game deserve a revitalized rig to play it on. Your monitor, headset and speakers may have worked great in 2015, but the Remastered edition demands more. Luckily, it's Prime Day, with discounts across Amazon on October 6 and October 7. This includes loads of hardware you'll want to properly enjoy The Witcher 3's new edition, and so let's look at some of our favorite deals you can buy right now.

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Prime Day Witcher monitor deals

Picking your go-to monitor is a very personal task, which is why we've got various lists for things like the best gaming monitor, best budget gaming monitor and best ultrawide gaming monitor. A good screen is vital if you want to enjoy the upgrades CD Projekt Red have brought to the game.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 27-inch
Save $215
Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 27-inch: was $599.99 now $384.99 at Amazon

Our top-rated 1440p monitor, which offers a mix of value and great visual features, is back down to its lowest-ever price thanks to Prime Day. This deal is for the 240Hz model, and the 360Hz one is discounted too, albeit not to a lowest-ever price.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 review

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Koorui GN02 gaming monitor 27-inch
Save $120
Koorui GN02 gaming monitor 27-inch: was $239.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're after an affordable buy, the Koorui GN02 is our favorite budget model, and with a 50% discount it's now down to the lowest price we've seen it at.

Koorui GN02 review

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Sony Inzone M10S 27-inch
Save $151.99
Sony Inzone M10S 27-inch: was $899.99 now $748 at Amazon

This is a relatively modest discount, but the Sony Inzone M10S is the monitor we rank as our favorite for higher refresh rates, as it hits 480Hz (Witcher 3 remaster has an unlimited framerate toggle). This price puts it $30 off the lowest-ever cost.

Sony Inzone M10S review

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Prime Day Witcher headset deals

There's nothing like a good audio choice to help you immerse yourself in a world, and the best PC headsets offer various features to help you enjoy it.

Razer BlackShark V3 Pro
Save $41.01
Razer BlackShark V3 Pro: was $249.99 now $208.98 at Amazon

We rank the Razer BlackShark V3 Pro the top PC headset, thanks to its range of features and great audio quality, and it's now down to its lowest-ever price (admittedly by less than a dollar).

Razer BlackShark V3 Pro review

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SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3
Save $50
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Woot!

If you're looking for a more affordable option, we rate the SteelSeries as the best PC headset for most buyers. Its aqua model is down to its lowest-ever price, as long as you pick the PS5 model (which does work on PC).

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3X review

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HyperX Cloud Alpha 2
Save $100.01
HyperX Cloud Alpha 2: was $299.99 now $199.98 at Amazon

If you'd like a long-lasting battery life in your headset, so you don't need to keep charging it back up, we rate the HyperX as one of our favorite picks for this spec. It's not quite at its lowest price, but it's close.

HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 review

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Prime Day Witcher mouse deals

If your first play-through of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt nearly wore out your left-click, then the best gaming mouse will be an important buy so that your Remastered play-through fares better.

Logitech G203 wired gaming mouse
Save $15
Logitech G203 wired gaming mouse: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

It may be a wired mouse, but the Logitech G203 is our favorite budget option, so if you want an affordable clicker it'll be your top pick. It has gone $5 cheaper before, but if you want a low-cost option, this is where to look.

Logitech G203 review

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Corsair Sabre V2 Pro Ultralight
Save $43.01
Corsair Sabre V2 Pro Ultralight: was $99.99 now $56.98 at Amazon

Down to its lowest-ever price is this gaming mouse, mainly targeted towards FPS players, but that'll suit a range of users. We count it as our favored ultralight mouse, but note that the black model doesn't have as good a discount.

Corsair Sabre V2 Pro Ultralight review

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Razer Naga V2 Pro
Save $30
Razer Naga V2 Pro: was $179.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Our wireless mouse recommendations include the Razer as a versatile option, with loads of side keys which will be useful in The Witcher (say, for Signs). It's been $30 cheaper, but in a Prime Day which has seen relatively few mouse discounts, it's a solid pick.

Razer Naga V2 Pro review

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Prime Day Witcher keyboard deals

You're not just going to wear out your mouse while attacking bandits in The Witcher 3's remaster. What about WASD? You'll need something that's comfortable enough for hours of play and the best gaming keyboards have you sorted.

Corsair Vanguard Pro 96
Save $80
Corsair Vanguard Pro 96: was $229.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Our overall favorite gaming keyboard is the Corsair Vanguard Pro 96, and it's only $7 off its lowest-ever price. It rarely hits that price, making this 35% a great get.

Corsair Vanguard Pro 96 review

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Corsair Galleon 100 SD
Save $50
Corsair Galleon 100 SD: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

The best full-sized keyboard we're reviewed is another Corsair model, which is admittedly a pricier alternative. It's only $1 off the cheapest we've seen it for, which is basically just a rounding error.

Corsair Galleon 100 SD review

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Asus ROG Falchion RX
Save $64
Asus ROG Falchion RX: was $199.99 now $135.99 at Amazon

Want something more compact? We rate the Asus ROG Falchion RX as our favorite low-profile keyboard, and it's certainly smaller than the other options listed here. Perfect for cluttered desks, then, though we've seen it for cheaper before.

Asus ROG Falchion RX review

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Prime Day Witcher extra deals

A few other product segments don't have enough discounts to create an entire section, but are worth bearing in mind.

LiberNovo Omni Pro
Save $200
LiberNovo Omni Pro: was $1,183 now $983 at Amazon

Our favorite gaming chair, full of features like a fan and spine stretcher, is reduced with a nice $200 off. It's still expensive for a gaming chair, but if you're going to be spending a long time exploring The Continent, you might want the protection and comfort it offers.

LiberNovo Omni review

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Edifier G2000
Save $30
Edifier G2000: was $109.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Our favorite RGB computer speakers — which come from a brand I personally use — are discounted by $30. A reduction on these affordable blasters isn't uncommon, but they're a reliable pick if you want surround sound while playing The Witcher.

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We're also bringing you the best Prime Day PS5 deals as they happen.

Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Contributing Writer

Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.

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