Your Witcher 3 remastered guide to Prime Day, all the discounts you need to chase the Wild Hunt

One of the biggest game releases of 2026 is a decade old; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Remastered has proven a huge hit, and gamers have been taking up the call to return to the Continent and combat the Wild Hunt.
With its upgraded visuals and performance, the revitalized game deserve a revitalized rig to play it on. Your monitor, headset and speakers may have worked great in 2015, but the Remastered edition demands more. Luckily, it's Prime Day, with discounts across Amazon on October 6 and October 7. This includes loads of hardware you'll want to properly enjoy The Witcher 3's new edition, and so let's look at some of our favorite deals you can buy right now.
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Prime Day Witcher monitor deals
Picking your go-to monitor is a very personal task, which is why we've got various lists for things like the best gaming monitor, best budget gaming monitor and best ultrawide gaming monitor. A good screen is vital if you want to enjoy the upgrades CD Projekt Red have brought to the game.
Prime Day Witcher headset deals
There's nothing like a good audio choice to help you immerse yourself in a world, and the best PC headsets offer various features to help you enjoy it.
Prime Day Witcher mouse deals
If your first play-through of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt nearly wore out your left-click, then the best gaming mouse will be an important buy so that your Remastered play-through fares better.
Prime Day Witcher keyboard deals
You're not just going to wear out your mouse while attacking bandits in The Witcher 3's remaster. What about WASD? You'll need something that's comfortable enough for hours of play and the best gaming keyboards have you sorted.
Prime Day Witcher extra deals
A few other product segments don't have enough discounts to create an entire section, but are worth bearing in mind.
We're also bringing you the best Prime Day PS5 deals as they happen.