Lenovo's 45-inch ultrawide monitor is down to a price I'd be willing to pay

I have a lot of respect for the Lenovo Legion R45w-30, as it’s an ultrawide gaming monitor with a lot of features up its sleeve. That said, I’m always hesitant to properly recommend it to friends due to its $1,000 price tag, especially since you can grab OLED alternatives for that price or less. Thankfully, the screen just dropped to a new record low that makes it much easier to talk about, not to mention the deal makes it one of the cheapest 45 inchers on the market.

Over at Amazon, the Lenovo Legion R45w-30 is down to $639.99 from $999.99 thanks to a neat 36% discount. I’ve been watching the ultrawide display for most of 2024, and while it managed to drop to $750 previously, this new record low is a price I’m truly happy with. The fact it’s a 44.5-inch panel means there’s only so much you can hope for when it comes to getting it close to $500, but in my humble opinion, you should be paying much less for a VA panel than OLED and IPS alternatives in 2024.

For context, the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE is a curved ultrawide monitor known to drop near the $1,000 mark during sale events. I have personally found myself looking at this gorgeous 45-inch screen at the likes of Amazon while the Legion R45w-30 clings on to its $999.99. For what has previously come down to less than $100 difference, I find it extremely hard to recommend Lenovo’s less vibrant VA screen when you could pick up something with superb contrast and colors, but that does change when the gap widens. Would I still pick OLED over VA every time? Absolutely, but I’m not made of money, and I’m willing to be you’d also be more tempted to avoid quadruple-digit price tags and go for the Legion R45w-30 right now.

Lenovo Legion R45w-30 45-inch | $999.99 $639.99 at Amazon

Save $360 - Now down to a record-low price, the Legion R45w-30 has placed even more distance in front of its unattractive MSRP with this deal. For under $650, you're getting one of the biggest gaming monitor options out there with a panoramic aspect ratio, not to mention it comes with USB-C and dual screen features that could save you picking up more than one display.

✅ You want a panoramic screen

✅ You need more space for productivity

✅ You want curved and ultrawide Don't buy it if: ❌ You're used to using OLED or IPS screens

❌ You’d prefer a 4K panel

UK price: £979.86 at Amazon Price Check: Lenovo $629.99 | Best Buy $629.99

Should you buy the Lenovo Legion R45w-30?

To make it abundantly clear, I enjoy what the Lenovo Legion R45w-30 brings to the best gaming monitor ring, as its ultrawide aspect ratio, dual display capabilities, and neat extras like its USB-C KVM hub facilitate useful gaming experiences. I do think some of its perks cater more to productivity than gunfights and grand RPGs, but we’re still talking about a 1440p screen with a 170Hz refresh rate – more than enough oomph to speed through FPS games.

Again, the thing that makes the Lenovo Legion R45w-30 harder to recommend is its use of VA panel tech, as the results will look washed out if you’re used to using OLED or even IPS screens. I reckon Lenovo is even aware of this, as its smaller Legion Y34wz-30 sibling adds mini LED into the mix, which subsequently adds extra brightness and vibrancy.

All of that aside, if you can grab the Lenovo Legion R45w-30 for well under $1,000 and are moving from an older screen to this ultrawide monitor monster, you’ll likely love what it has to offer. Playing games like Cyberpunk 2077 with a panoramic aspect ratio adds to the immersion of exploring Night City, and if you’re rocking a gaming handheld like the Steam Deck OLED , being able to hook up to this screen via a single cable is incredibly handy.

