I had a blast playing shooters on this 1440p OLED monitor designed by esports players, and now it's cheaper than ever

Prior to testing the 27-inch Sony Inzone M10S, I wasn't entirely convinced I needed another 1440p gaming monitor in my life. I mean, there are plenty of affordable options out there that pair 240Hz visuals with an exceptional OLED panel, but now that I've had a taste of what 480Hz can do for my FPS sessions, I'm not sure I can go back to half speeds.

The Sony Inzone M10S can be pretty pricey without a discount but I've just spotted it at its lowest ever price at Amazon. If you hop over there right now, you can grab the 1440p 480Hz display for $879.99 thanks to a 20% saving. Considering its one of my best gaming monitor picks for the year, normally costs $1,099.99, and pulls of QHD specs not many other screens can manage, that's a pretty sweet deal.

This offer is also slightly rare, as this is only the second time the Inzone M10S has managed to drop under $1,000. It's a bit of a tougher sell at full price since dual-resolution screens like the 32-inch LG UltraGear 32GS95UE offer up dual 4K 240Hz and 1080 480Hz abilities using a larger panel for not much more. However, at its current price, I reckon more players are going to vibe with a faster refresh rate at 1440p rather than dialing back to 1080p.

Sony Inzone M10S 27-inch | $1099.99 $879.99 at Amazon

Save $220 - Now down to a new record low thanks to a 20% discount, the Sony Inzone M10S is now going for well under $1,000. This is only the second time it has received a price cut since release, and its current price places it in the same ring as slower 1440p monitors. Buy it if: ✅ You play competitive shooters

✅ You mainly play at 1440p

✅ You want an OLED panel Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need a high refresh rate

❌ You'd be content with 1080p

❌ You need something bigger Price check: Best Buy $879.99 | Walmart $1,098

Should you buy the 27-inch Sony Inzone M10S?

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

I'll be the first to admit I rolled my eyes upon hearing the Sony Inzone M10S was designed by an esports team. As a hardware reviewer, it's something that crops up in marketing a lot, but now that I've sank a lot of hours playing competitively on the 480Hz display, I feel like the squad's input has helped Sony make a spectacular screen.

Designed in collaboration with FNATIC, the team best known for competitively playing Overwatch 2, Valorant, and Apex Legends systematically tested the Inzone M10S during development. They ultimately had a hand in tuning the screen's clarity, responsiveness, and even the overall design, which is why it looks a little different from other smaller screens out there.

The circular pedestal base is actually one of my favorite parts about the Inzone M10S. It's one of the lowest profile stands I've ever encountered, and it provides ultra smooth pivot while ensuring it doesn't stand out too much at your gaming desk. Streamlined designs like this help teams like FNATIC avoid distracting aesthetics and effectively stay in the zone, but I more just love that it makes the display look like it's coming out of your desk.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

In terms of specs, the Inzone M10S takes advantage of the inherent benefits of OLED, like superior contrast and a speedy 0.03ms response time. During testing, the panel checked all my usual boxes and enabled me to keep up in competitive Overwatch 2 matches as Pharah. The main difference here is that playing at 480Hz normally means making do with 1080, whereas Sony's setup finally pushes the QHD boat out.

I was admittedly also unsure if I'd vibe with playing on a 27-inch screen again. So many displays are now spoiling with 32-inch OLED panels, and I do prefer a wider field of view. Yet, there's something about the Inzone M10S that comes together nicely despite its smaller stature, and 1440p looks extra crisp when stretched across less space. You can even switch things to a 24-inch mode if you're looking to keep things to FNATIC standards, but since I don't think I could survive the tough world of esports, I like to just stick to native specs.

It's my job to test as many gaming monitors as I can throughout a year, but I won't forget about the Inzone M10S any time soon. By raising the 1440p bar with a 480Hz refresh rate, Sony has created a pretty special screen specifically for PC players that feels like a departure from its former best PS5 monitor, the 4K Inzone M9.

One of my only gripes with this screen is that I wish it could have pulled off a dual resolution mode for 4K 240Hz gameplay. That way, it'd work just as nicely with the PS5 Pro as it does with your high-spec gaming PC, but hey, focussing in on competitive specs and features pays off here.

