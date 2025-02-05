This 1TB memory card can future-proof your Nintendo Switch for a record-low price - perfect if you're holding out on the next console

If you have even the tiniest bit of interest in Nintendo's consoles I don't need to remind you that the Nintendo Switch 2 is closer than ever. We don't quite have a release date yet, but everyone and their mom are aware the upcoming handheld is on its way.



With that in mind, you may be reluctant to invest in a new microSD card for your current Ninty handheld, but the Samsung EVO Select microSD card is now just $69.99 at Amazon, 25% off its MSRP of $93.99. A saving of just $24 may not seem like one of the best Nintendo Switch microSD deals at first glance, especially as SD cards drop in price all the time. But this is only the second instance Samsung's 1TB card has dropped this low in price. While Amazon lists its MSRP at $10 more, Samsung lists its full price higher at $93.99, making this limited-time saving even more of a bargain.



Not everyone can fork out the cash needed for the next Ninty machine, whether or not it ends up breaking the bank. That's why futureproofing your current Switch with some high-capacity storage is a good alternative, providing you that additional space for the remaining game releases no matter their size. While SD cards get cheaper all the time, this Samsung 1TB microSD is only discounted for a limited time so I'd get in quick if your Switch needs that extra storage boost.

Samsung Evo 1TB microSD | $93.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $24 - For a limited time on Amazon, this Samsung 1TB has returned to its lowest ever price of just $69.99. Samsung's own website states its MSRP is $93.99, so this rare deal saves you a whole $24 off its full price, rather than just the $10 as seen on Amazon. The last time I spotted this low a price for the 1TB card was during the holiday sales, so I recommend grabbing this while you still have the chance. Buy it if: ✅ You could actually use 1TB

✅ You have a ton of eShop games to download

✅ You want extra room for screen captures Don't buy it if: ❌ You already have a 1TB microSD card kicking around

❌ You don't need that much storage Price Check: $69.99 at Samsung



UK: £91.04 at Amazon

Should you buy a 1TB microSD card for your Nintendo Switch?

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes down to it, whether or not your current Nintendo Switch could do with 1TB of extra storage depends on if you actually need it to begin with. Personally, I prefer physical games, but the Nintendo eShop and its daily deals can be hard to ignore. Especially when buying and having games like Disney's Dreamlight Valley on your Switch means you can take it anywhere. But each time I opt for a digital download I know I have to give up a hefty amount of my handheld's storage.

Fortunately, Disney's Dreamlight Valley only requires 5.6GB of my OLED Switch's onboard storage. However, when you start adding other games into the mix, that's when a microSD like the Samsung EVO Select 1TB can come in handy. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom requires 18.2GB of storage, meanwhile, games like The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt require a whopping 28.1 GB. On their own, their file sizes aren't too scary. However, the more games you buy for your system, the more having that extra 1TB can be a lifesaver.



The Nintendo Switch does come with a built-in feature to allow you to archive downloads to save some space. Before I got a 1TB microSD of my own, I relied on that constantly. But this means, that each time you want to pick up and play a game within your Switch digital library, you have to wait for it to reinstall. With a 1TB microSD at your disposal, you can have multiple of your favorite Switch games ready to go at a moment's notice - ideal if a lot of them are online games like Fortnite or Dead by Daylight.

Not to mention, the Samsung EVO Select 1TB card has read/write speeds up to 160 MB/, which can help lower loading times. Samsung's Evo Select line doesn't quite live up to SanDisk's 190MB/s read speeds of its own microSD line, but Samsung's model is still fast enough to give the Switch a notable boost.



If you're at all worried about investing in your current handheld now its successor is soon on its way, don't fret. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed during an investor Q&A on February 5, 2025, that the upcoming games, Pokemon Legend Z-A and Metroid Prime 4 are still planned to be released on the original Switch. So, even after eight years of the Ninty handheld, there's still plenty more to look forward to, and plenty of games to dedicate all of that 1TB storage space for.

Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order guide to keep in the know about the upcoming console. If you want to make the most of your current Switch, our best Nintendo Switch accessories and best Nintendo Switch controller guides are full to the brim with the perfect peripherals to pair with your beloved handheld.