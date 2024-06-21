These are the 5 Lego sets I'm expecting to get big savings this Prime Day
These are the offers I'd expect to kick off this July
There's always so much going on during the annual Prime Day blowout (usually on Amazon tech) that it can be easy to miss bargains on outliers like Lego sets. Despite what you might think, the bricks from Billund enjoy some pretty sweet discounts throughout the event, so it's a good opportunity to boost your collection.
Judging by the hot Lego sets that have been released already in 2024, this year's clutch of Prime Day Lego deals should be worth your while – judging by previous sales, anything that's a couple of months old is fair game for reduction. If my years of experience covering the event have taught me anything, this should provide their first major saving since launch. Want to save as much as possible on the best Lego sets? You won't get a better chance outside of Black Friday.
To save you time, here are the Lego sets I would recommend watching out for when Prime Day kicks off.
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon
MRSP: $84.99 / £79.99
Expected price: $74.99 / £69.99
In terms of sheer popularity, Millennium Falcons always do well. As such, any new version is sure to get attention – and it just so happens that a more affordable one dropped earlier this year. We've not seen it go much below its MSRP since launch, so I'd expect a $10 drop at the very least.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a smaller, cheaper Falcon
✅ You don't want something massive
Don't buy it if:
❌ You have or want the bigger versions
❌ You want a playset
Check at Amazon
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant
MRSP: $59.99 / £57.99
Expected price: $50.99 / £43
There are few Super Mario enemies that are more iconic, so a surprisingly affordable recreation of the Piranha Plant should be on fans' radar if it isn't already. We've not seen it drop below a very modest $56.99 in the US before, which makes me think it'll go down to $50ish at the least during Amazon's sale. As for the UK, it's tumbled to £43.49 in the recent past so I'd expect it to return to the same price for Prime Day.
Buy it if:
✅ You'd like a fun desk buddy for work or home
✅ You love Super Mario
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer to save your money for Bowser
❌ You're expecting a playset
Check at Amazon
Lego Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit
MRSP: $39.99 / £34.99
Expected price: $30.99 / £27.99
Here's another highly-anticipated Lego set that hasn't really had a major price cut before, at least in the US. It never goes below $39.97 according to our price matches, so it's high time that changed. In terms of UK deals, we saw this kit dip to £27.99 during May so anticipate a repeat of that discount in July.
Buy it if:
✅ You'd want a cute display piece
✅ You want a playset for your kids
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want a more complex for-adults set
❌ You're holding out for a Villager set
Check at Amazon
Lego Talking Sorting Hat
MRSP: $99.99 / £89.99
Expected price: $90.99 / £70.99
Lego could have just made a recreation of the Hogwarts Sorting Hat and I'd be happy, but a fully voiced talking version? That's just showing off. This is another kit that hasn't ever had any major discount to speak of, so we're expecting a bargain for Prime Day. So far as the UK is concerned, I'd expect it to match or better the previous low of £71.99.
Buy it if:
✅ You'd want a conversation-starter (literally)
✅ You want a display piece
Don't buy it if:
❌ You'd prefer Hogwarts itself
❌ You want it to be wearable
Check at Amazon
Lego Avengers Tower
MRSP: $499.99 / £429.99
Expected price: $409.99 / £389.99
This is the biggest swing on the list, and there's a chance I'm way off. But big, pricey Marvel kits have seen bargain prices during Prime Day before (see the huge Hulkbuster last year if you want an example), so this newer model definitely fits the bill. Judging by previous discounts, we could get up to $100 off. I'd hope for something similar in the UK.
Buy it if:
✅ You're looking for a showstopper
✅ You adore the Avengers
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't have much display space
❌ You'd rather go for the Sanctum Sanctorum or Daily Bugle
Check at Amazon
Looking to get ahead on other savings this July? Don't miss our guide to the upcoming Prime Day board game deals, or these Prime Day 3D printer deals.
