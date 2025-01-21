There's always time to make your PS5 backlog worse now that Dragon Age The Veilguard has dropped back to its lowest ever price

A new year means new PS5 releases, but I'm still chipping away at all the PS5 games I was lucky enough to receive over the holidays. As of writing, I've already managed to knock off two recent releases for Sony's pixel-pushing beast and get my gaming backlog down to a more reasonable number. But even though I'm trying my best to play what I have, I haven't been able to ignore the January sales and all the PS5 deals that have come with it.



We've already seen the PS5 Pro drop in price, but now games like Dragon Age The Veilguard have returned to their lowest ever price of just $39.99 at Amazon this month. The PS5 game still hasn't yet reached below that juicy $30 mark, but that's still a whole 43% off its full MSRP of $69.99, which is the exact kind of affordable offering I like to see at the beginning of the year. Especially for a game that was only released a few months ago.



I haven't seen the latest installment in the Dragon Age series drop this low in price since during the holiday sales. At that time, even I found it impossible to resist, grabbing it as a last-minute gift for my partner (and myself.) I'm glad I did - it returned to $60 shortly afterward. With January and its PS5 deals coming to an end, I recommend grabbing the PS5 game while you still can - just don't blame me for your growing gaming backlog.

Dragon Age The Veilguard | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Dragon Age The Veilguard saw its first ever price drop during November last year, just days after launch. It reached its lowest ever price I've seen with a 43% discount over the holiday period but bounced back to the $60 mark as we entered the new year. The Veilguard has since returned to its lowest ever price of $39.99 but it likely won't stay that low for long. Buy it if: ✅ You're a big Dragon Age nerd

✅ You adored Dragon Age Inquisition

✅ You have the free time to spare for an RPG Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't a fan of romance options in your games

❌ You miss the old combat system Price check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Walmart: $45.57 UK: £42.95 at Amazon

Should you buy Dragon Age: The Veilguard in 2025?

If you've been hesitant about picking up the latest installment in the Dragon Age series, there's no time like a big price drop. I didn't buy it for myself until it first plummeted to its lowest ever price in the lead-up to the holidays.



I've been eyeing up the title ever since our very own Rollin Bishop stated in his Dragon Age The Veilguard review that there's a "lot to love" about this fourth installment in the series and that it feels like a "true return to RPG form for Bioware." Just like the previous games, there's a vast land to explore and a plethora of new and lovable companions to meet along the way, and there's a ton of easter eggs and nods to Dragon Age Inquisition, a game that I poured over 300 hours into and haven't stopped thinking about since.



It's worth noting, however, that if you're a hardcore fan of the series, or like me, just invested hundreds of hours into Dragon Age Inquisition, not everything is the same as it ever was. The combat, for one, has changed a bit from the games before, now leaning further away from its tactical RPG roots. That might be a deal breaker for some, but Rollin iterates that the battles are made up of "surprisingly satisfying combat mechanics" which is reassuring.



We're already more than mid-way through January, so it's likely Dragon Age The Veilguard won't remain at this low a price for long. if you've decided you want to give it a go, there are a few days left to add this to your growing backlog.

Should you want to play Dragon Age The Veilguard on the go, you'll want to check out today's PlayStation Portal Midnight Black pre-orders. If you already own Sony's remote player, our best PS5 controllers and best PS5 headsets guides are full to the brim with the perfect peripherals to pair with your Sony pixel-pusher.