PlayStation Portal Midnight Black pre-orders: retailers I'd head to tomorrow

PlayStation Portal Midnight Black pre-order options will go live tomorrow, and I'm already drawing up a purchasing battle plan ahead of time. If Sony's most recent PS5 hardware launches are anything to go by, the handheld streaming device could be in pretty high demand, so thinking about retailers ahead of time will pay off.

Specifically, PlayStation Portal Midnight Black pre-orders will be available January 20, 10am ET / 3:00 PM GMT for $199.99 / £199.99. While it boasts all the same PlayStation 5 remote play features as the original gaming handheld, it will look pretty snazzy next to your dark and brooding Midnight Black PS5 setup, whether you pick up an entire new console or dress up your system with some face plates.

My mission specifically is to help you grab a Midnight Black PlayStation Portal as easily as possible. To do just that, I've whipped up a bunch of retailers I'd hit first once pre-orders go live, alongside some insights and general advice that'll minimize any risk of out-of-stock drama.

Where to pre-order PlayStation Portal Midnight Black in the US

PlayStation Direct By going straight to the PlayStation Direct store tomorrow, you should be able to grab a Midnight Black Portal as soon as pre-orders land. However, it could also run out of stock first, so keep your retailer options open.

Amazon It's safe to say Amazon should have Midnight Black Portal stock at launch, including listings by the retailer itself and third-party sellers. Just make sure to double check pricing rather than paying over MSRP when you potentially don't have to.

Walmart Serving as a pretty reliable retailer during the first Portal launch, you should be able to grab the Midnight Black version at the big box store tomorrow.

Target I'm fully expecting Target to join its fellow retailers with Midnight Black Portal listings. However, it's also worth checking in on the site if stock runs out, as it's often one of the first to replenish supplies during busy launches.

Best Buy If you'd prefer to pre-order your Midnight Black Portal for collection, Best Buy should have you covered. Naturally, the big box store will deliver to your door too, but checking stock for your local branch is a good tactic when supplies are slim.

GameStop It'd be weird if GameStop didn't get PS Portal Midnight Black stock, but it does seem to be low on the original white version right now. That could be simply tied to the new colorway's arrival, so don't let the current state of its digital shelves put you off checking.

Where to pre-order PlayStation Portal Midnight Black in the UK

PlayStation Direct If you're in the UK, the PlayStation Direct store should be your first port of call for Midnight Black Portal pre-orders. Whether or not stock holds up is a different matter, but in any case, check Sony's site first before venturing to other retailers.

Amazon Most of Sony's newest systems hit Amazon at launch, and the same should apply to the Midnight Black PlayStation Portal. That said, if stock runs dry elsewhere, make sure to avoid paying over the odds when third-party sellers inevitably list options above MSRP.

Argos Serving as one of the last physical places to pick up tech in the UK, Argos should get Midnight Black PlayStation Portal stock tomorrow. Hopefully, options will include both getting it to your door and picking it up in store for those of you who prefer click and collect.

Currys Typically speaking, Currys is usually pretty on the ball with PS5 hardware launches, and the same should apply to the new PlayStation Portal. Depending on demand, you might have to check in frequently at the updater for listings to reactivate, but there will hopefully be enough stock to go around.

PlayStation Portal pre-orders FAQ

New Midnight Black Collection - Reveal Trailer | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

When will the PlayStation Portal Midnight Black release? The Midnight Black version of the PlayStation Portal officially arrives February 20, 2025 alongside a matching PlayStation 5 console, DualSense Edge controller, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and earbuds.

How much is the PlayStation Portal Midnight Black Coming in at $199 / £199, the PlayStation Portal Midnight Black will cost the same as the original white handheld. While third-party sellers may try and list the device for more if stock runs low, you should be able to grab the new version for under $200 / £200.

What is the PlayStation Portal Midnight Black? Just like the 30th anniversary model, the PlayStation Portal Midnight Black is a color variant of Sony's streaming handheld. That means it features the exact same PS5 Remote Play and cloud streaming abilities as the 2023 version, rather than boasting any new abilities or ways to play.

Should you buy the PlayStation Portal Midnight Black?

(Image credit: Sony)

With the PlayStation Portal Midnight Black set to release next month, now could be the perfect time to pick up Sony's Remote Player. Not only has it gained newfound cloud streaming abilities since its initial release, but the new color variant is perfect for players who aren't into white handhelds. While I'm not in that particular camp, the black version will almost certainly look nicer after a long day of portable play, as the white casing can start to look grubby.

Of course, it's worth stressing that the Midnight Black isn't a new PlayStation Portal under the hood. It'll feature the same built-in DualSense features and low-powered chipset as the original, making it perfect for linking up to your existing PS5 or accessing games via PS Plus cloud streaming. Simply put, you're going to magically be able to run games natively on this handheld, and you'll need to wait for a successor to the PS Vita or even consider the Steam Deck OLED if that's more your jam.

Since the Midnight Black Portal comes in at the same price as the white version, opting for the latter won't necessarily save you pennies. However, you may find that the new colorway ends up going for more on the second-hand market, so keep that in mind if you prefer to shop for pre-loved gear.

Looking for more PlayStation goodies? Swing by the best PS5 accessories and best PS5 headsets. If it's more handheld bits you seek, check out the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for great add-ons.