The Atari 7800 is back, and the retro console now has HDMI and wireless controllers

It’s been almost 40 years since the Atari 7800 clashed with the NES, but the company just announced that the retro console is back. By that, I mean we’re getting a shiny recreation that retains physical cartridge compatibility while offering up HDMI output, and they’ve even whipped up a new wireless version of its weirdo controller.

Available to pre-order now for $129.99 / £99.99, the Atari 7800+ is slightly smaller than its 1986 ancestor but leaves enough room for that full-sized cartridge slot. Described as a “faithful recreation” of the historic home console, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this was just an old system that’s been kept in really good condition. As a retro collector myself, I can see why that’d be appealing, as while it’s anything but cheap, original hardware can be pricey.

No, you’re not experiencing a niche wave of deja vu – I did review an Atari 2600+ last year that has a lot of the same features. I also found it slightly odd that the company’s VCS re-release also boasted support for 7800 games at the time, as I figured we might end up with a separate system for that. That said, rather than just simply remaking the sequel console’s gamepad, they’ve cut the cord like it's 2024, and there’s also a wireless joystick for those of you into that.

This one’s for the ‘80s kids

(Image credit: Atari)

Say what you like about Atari, but it has a knack for getting with the times. Just like the OG console, the Atari 7800+ gives a distinct ‘80s vibe thanks to its black and chrome getup, and the rainbow stripe on the front is just frankly iconic. The latter adds just enough playfulness to the design to prevent it from feeling like part of your dad’s Hi-Fi stack, which is exactly how I like my antiquated hardware.

I didn’t actually grow up with the Atari 7800, as I had one of those cheap TV Boy plug-and-play knockoffs pre-loaded with lots of pallet-swapped games like Pitfall. Instead, I was actually gifted the console by someone who rescued it from the local dump, as they found it in a bag alongside carts, controllers, and a bunch of other goodies.

Why am I telling you this? Well, unlike the beloved NES, the OG 7800 lacks composite output. I suspect that’s why mine ended up in a skip in the first place, as the average player would likely struggle to tune in its RF signal using a modern gaming TV. So, the fact the new revamp is armed with HDMI is invaluable, as you’ll be able to instantly play old cartridges at 720p.

Look mom, no wires!

(Image credit: Atari)

I know I’m meant to be more excited about the main Atari 7800+ dish, but I can’t quite get over the fact its controller is getting a wireless remake. Better still, the CX78+ gamepad comes with a DB9 to USB-C adapter, meaning you can technically use it to play Steam games. I say technically as, while I have strange admiration for the pad, it’s slightly ghastly to use thanks to its rather flat D-pad and mushy buttons. The new version even comes with the same optional removable thumbstick, which very much feels like a dastardly ancestor to today’s comfortable thumbsticks.

Despite all that, I have a lot of respect for the CX78, so much so that it’s been sitting in my office throughout this year. The reason? I just like looking at it and thinking about how far controllers have come. I’ll naturally need to get my mitts on the new controller to see how authentic it feels. Even if Atari does make some nice improvements to its buttons, I love the fact that players will be able to experience it for themselves even if they just use a PC.

If you’ve already got a 2600+ or you prefer to use original hardware, Atari still has you covered with a bunch of new cartridges. Asteroids Deluxe, Bounty Bob Strikes Back, Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest, Space Duel, and a 7800 version of Berzerk are all getting a physical re-release, so you’ll be able to expand your ‘80s Atari collection without going thrifting.

We’re also getting three new collections for the 2600, including Epyx Game, M Network, and Realsports compilations. However, the release I’m most excited about is Caverns of Mars, as my personal favorite vertical shooter is joining the fold. I’ve been using the Atari 400 Mini to get my fix recently, but if I can get my hands on this new addition, I might ditch using ROMs and soak up all the cart compatibility goodness.

