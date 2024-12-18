RPG fans rejoice - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has returned to its lowest ever price in time for the holidays

The most wonderful time of the year is only a few more sleeps away but there's still time to pick up some last-minute game deals. I've seen plenty of PS5 games return to lows I only saw over the Black Friday period this December. These swiftly returned to full price once the sales came to an end, which isn't great for those of us with budgets to stick to. But luckily, some PS5 games are still returning to their lowest-ever prices at the last possible moment.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the latest of these PS5 deals I've seen make a return to their lowest-ever price. Currently, you can pick up the RPG sequel for just $39.99 at Amazon, saving you a whole $30 off its MSRP of $69.99. The last time I saw this 43% discount was during the onslaught of Black Friday discounts, but it didn't stay that affordable for long.

If you know any diehard FFVII fans in your life that, for one reason or another, haven't yet played Rebirth, I highly recommend grabbing the PS5 game for this price while you still can. If not for the $30 saving, do it for the over 100 hours of peace you'll likely get as they delve into the world outside Midgar and become obsessed with a built-in card game known as Queens Blood over the holiday season.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth saw a record-low price drop over the Black Friday sales, with $30 being knocked off its MSRP of $69.99 at Amazon. For a 2024 release that's known to be on the pricey side, this was a nice sight to behold but, as you'd expect, it quickly returned to full price once sales came to an end. Now, in time for the holidays, the RPG has returned to its lowest-ever price of just $39.99 - Buy it if: ✅ You love Final Fantasy VII

✅ You played Final Fantasy Remake

✅ You played the original Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer old-school turn-based combat

❌ You're not a fan of the reimagined FF7 story

❌ You don't have a spare 90 hours to invest Price check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Walmart: $39.97 UK: £54.97 at Amazon

Should you buy Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

I have a weird love-hate relationship with the reimagined Final Fantasy VII games. I've been a massive FFVII fan ever since I played the original back in the late 90s (yes, I'm almost as ancient as Aerith) which means I jump at the chance to buy, and play, every single spin-off attached to the FFVII name.



That being said, I wasn't impressed by Rebirth. Unlike our very own Iain Harris who, in his Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review, gave the game almost a full five stars out of five, I finished the game feeling like I could have put those 100 hours into one of the many other RPGs in my gaming back catalog instead. Yet, even though it didn't mesh well with me, I still truly advocate every other FFVII fan try it out for themselves.



Experiencing the world outside of Midgar in modern graphics is breathtaking, especially if you grew up with the polygonal look of the original. Through these new games, I'll never tire of seeing iconic places like Nibelheim and even the Chocobo Ranch with a fresh coat of paint. For those who loved Remake, the fast-paced action gameplay is back and feels tighter than before. But now, if you get bored of battles, there's a huge amount of mini-games scattered throughout Rebirth to play instead, from Chocobo racing, the Ford Condor tactical game, and of course, the Queens Blood card game.



Despite my many qualms with the game, it's still an experience every FFVII fan owes themselves to play. I can't lie that I got emotional seeing the introductions to characters like Cid Highwind, and my favorite fellow Scot, Cait Sith this time around and everyone deserves to feel that pure nostalgic joy. Some of my favorite story beats from the original are also given a lot of care, which makes me teary just thinking about it.



If I didn't pre-order Rebirth and was able to pick it up for under $40, I'd probably look back at the RPG more fondly. But if you pick up Final Fantasy Rebirth from Amazon as a last-minute Christmas gift, that's something the FFVII fan you know won't have to think about. (Just don't blame me if they're up at 3 am every night playing Queens Blood.)

