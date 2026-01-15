"We’ve been grinding on this for months" - Hyperkin just provided an update on its Sega Genesis handheld, and I'm already hyped to play Sonic 2 outside

Last year, Hyperkin revealed the Mega95, a retro handheld that runs Genesis / Mega Drive cartridges. Admittedly, just the mere mention of Sega's 16-bit system is enough to make me swoon, but after a year of waiting, I feel like a maiden pining for my Nomad to finally arrive on the shore. Thankfully, it turns out the device is still on the way, and the company is working hard on making sure it's the remake fans deserve.

In a "Quick Mega95 development update" shared to Facebook, Hyperkin proclaims that its "hardware is locked in and finished." That'll bring comfort to all of us who have been waiting over a year for what could be the best retro handheld for Sega Genesis games, but the console maker admits that it's currently trying to resolve software issues.

"The holdup is software, specifically how the current build is translating game graphics. We’re seeing visual artifacts and occasional tearing, and we’re not okay shipping it like that," explains Hyperkin. The gadget maker goes on to say, "We’ve been grinding on this for months, and it’s the core reason the release has taken longer than any of us wanted."

At this stage, you'll be waiting for the good news, and Hyperkin thankfully has some to offer. The update says it expects to "have a new software build to test soon and promises that once we’re satisfied, the visuals are clean and stable, we’ll move forward with mass production." In a line that is personally providing me with solid release hopes, the brand also says, "Thanks for sticking with us. We’d rather be late than ship something that isn’t worthy of your collection."

Having checked out the Retron GX, an HD remake of the Turbografx-16 / PC Engine, last year, it's easy to see why the company wants to get this right. Unlike traditional emulation systems or even FPGA systems like the Analogue 3D, Hyperkin's devices are designed to dump physical cartridge ROMs into memory, then use a system-on-a-chip to emulate the OG hardware.

Providing that the Mega95 is using the same approach, the Sega handheld could encounter similar game compatibility issues and visual glitches as the Retron GX. Some of the serious graphical problems with the PC Engine remake were actually ironed out before I got my hands on the console, but I still ended up disappointed with its inconsistent and unpredictable compatibility, something that was seemingly down to the firmware.

(Image credit: Hyperkin)

I'm itching to get my hands on the Mega95, and you'll know exactly why if you caught my subtle gag in the intro. Yes, this is perhaps the closest thing I'll get to a Sega Nomad, a handheld version of the '90s retro console that is now astronomically expensive, but I'm also particularly sensitive to bad Mega Drive emulation systems (looking at you, AtGames).