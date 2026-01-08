A bunch of new Sega mini arcade machines are inbound, and the Outrun cabinet's tiny steering wheel has my heart racing

Uh oh, looks like my mini arcade machine problem is about to get so much worse, as My Arcade is showing off new Sega cabinets at CES 2026. Originally announced last year, the new collection includes a bunch of Genesis / Mega Drive flavored favorites, but it's the Outrun edition and its tiny steering wheel that has me head over heels.

Spotted on the CES showfloor by YouTuber GenXGrownUp, the new My Arcade mini range includes the aforementioned OutRun machine, accompanied by Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Streets of Rage editions. The clip also includes the already available Sonic the Hedgehog edition, and while all versions pretty much follow the same blueprint, each features different marquee art and controls.

Some of you will have been waiting since last year for these machines, but thankfully, GenXGrownup says they should arrive this April. Again, there are already tiny My Arcade cabinets out there if you're not fussed about specific games, and I'm currently testing the Street Fighter 2 version. Nevertheless, if you're looking for more cabs to join your Sega Astro City Mini, you'll want to keep an eye out for the next wave.

There are three different formats of My Arcade mini machine, and while many of them use a simple joystick and buttons approach, there are some quirky variants. The Sonic The Hedgehog edition actually features a full-size stick and buttons on an elongated deck, which feels like a novel way of providing a more authentic feel.

The real conversation starter, though, is the Outrun version's mini steering wheel, especially since it's paired with a shift stick, brake and gas pedals, and even a music button. I'll need to get behind the wheel, so to speak, to see how playable this setup actually is, but it's still going to look pretty banging on a shelf next to other tiny cabs.

I'll be testing a bunch of My Arcade arcade machines, handhelds, and gadgets in 2026, so look out for more best retro console contenders.

