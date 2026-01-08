A bunch of new Sega mini arcade machines are inbound, and the Outrun cabinet's tiny steering wheel has my heart racing
My Arcade is finally launching more Sega machines.
Uh oh, looks like my mini arcade machine problem is about to get so much worse, as My Arcade is showing off new Sega cabinets at CES 2026. Originally announced last year, the new collection includes a bunch of Genesis / Mega Drive flavored favorites, but it's the Outrun edition and its tiny steering wheel that has me head over heels.
Street Fighter 2 | $59.99 at Amazon
Sonic Joystick | $49.99 at Amazon
Spotted on the CES showfloor by YouTuber GenXGrownUp, the new My Arcade mini range includes the aforementioned OutRun machine, accompanied by Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Streets of Rage editions. The clip also includes the already available Sonic the Hedgehog edition, and while all versions pretty much follow the same blueprint, each features different marquee art and controls.
Some of you will have been waiting since last year for these machines, but thankfully, GenXGrownup says they should arrive this April. Again, there are already tiny My Arcade cabinets out there if you're not fussed about specific games, and I'm currently testing the Street Fighter 2 version. Nevertheless, if you're looking for more cabs to join your Sega Astro City Mini, you'll want to keep an eye out for the next wave.
There are three different formats of My Arcade mini machine, and while many of them use a simple joystick and buttons approach, there are some quirky variants. The Sonic The Hedgehog edition actually features a full-size stick and buttons on an elongated deck, which feels like a novel way of providing a more authentic feel.
The real conversation starter, though, is the Outrun version's mini steering wheel, especially since it's paired with a shift stick, brake and gas pedals, and even a music button. I'll need to get behind the wheel, so to speak, to see how playable this setup actually is, but it's still going to look pretty banging on a shelf next to other tiny cabs.
I'll be testing a bunch of My Arcade arcade machines, handhelds, and gadgets in 2026, so look out for more best retro console contenders.
Looking for something portable? Swing by the best gaming handhelds and best retro handhelds for PC, emulation devices, and more.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Phil is currently the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specialises in retro gaming, the best gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck, and more modern components like graphics cards. Having spent years offering up classic console advice and over a decade as a gaming journalist for big names like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, Den of Geek, and many more, Phil now dedicates their days to covering the latest news and offering up invaluable setup advice.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.