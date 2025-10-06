Sega's Astro City Mini arcade machine is back for Prime Day, and the shoot 'em up fan within me is ecstatic

I don't want to alarm you, but Amazon has Sega Astro Mini arcade machine stock at Amazon. I honestly never expected to see any version of the tiny cabinet return to the retailer at a reasonable price, let alone with a Prime Day discount applied, but the vertical shmup version is back, baby.

If you mosey over to Amazon, you'll find the Sega Astro City Mini V down to $109.99 from $159.99. This is a discount I didn't expect to see since stock was virtually nonexistent at the retailer, and resellers have been trying to flog the tabletop arcade machine for well over MSRP.

Sega Astro City Mini V | $159.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - I'm extremely surprised that this tiny Sega arcade machine is even still available at Amazon, and the fact that it's $50 cheaper for Prime Day is blowing my mind even more. This tiny arcade machine was discontinued years ago, so this could be your last chance to buy it for a reasonable price new. UK: Check stock at Amazon

Just like the first Sega Astro City Mini, this shoot 'em up version is no longer in production. Therefore, it's hard to tell how long stock will last at Amazon with a discount applied, as it's pretty sought after by players seeking the best retro consoles and arcade shooter fans alike. I'm even heavily debating buying one just in case I never get a chance to grab it for under MSRP again, as that's an entirely likely scenario in the world of collecting.

As for why you'd want the Sega Astro City Mini V? Well, it's a tiny version of the publisher's full-size '90s cabinets. The main difference with this specific recreation is that it wields a 4.6-inch LCD screen designed with vertical shooters in mind. Using a TATE aspect ratio really helps this replica shine when playing shmups with a portrait play space, like Truxton (Tatsujin), Zaxxon, and Raiden.

Admittedly, the Astro City Mini V caters more to Sega shooter fans than casual retro enjoyers. You're getting 22 built-in shmups rather than anything featuring blue hedgehogs, axe-wielding dwarves, or streets filled with rage, and that might not appeal to all of you. However, if you're looking for a unique arcade experience you potentially missed out on, this tiny gadget is well worth buying.

Would I personally recommend trying to get the first Astro City Mini before the V? Absolutely, but it's far harder to find for even its original MSRP. The shoot 'em up version does boast the exact same arcade stick and buttons, complete with arcade switches, and it's even got HDMI output if you'd rather play on your gaming monitor or TV.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Let it be known that if you do jump on this Prime Day Sega Astro City Mini deal, I'll be extremely jealous. Yes, I already have the 2019 version, but this vertical edition would look incredible in my retro attic next to its sibling and alternatives like the Neo Geo Mini and even the Quarter Arcades Bubble Bobble cabinet currently on my desk. Again, I also suspect that this will potentially be the last time any sellers drop the Astro City Mini under $150 at Amazon, so I'd snap it up just to be safe.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More retro consoles at Amazon

More arcade machines at Amazon

Looking for more savings? Swing by Prime Day monitor deals for display discounts and Prime Day gaming PC deals for rig price cuts. You'll also want to peek at Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals if you're looking to play on the go.