PS5 Pro is Sony's "most powerful console," and comes "close to doubling the power" of its predecessor

The PS5 Pro has been officially unveiled , and perhaps unsurprisingly, it's "the most powerful console" Sony has ever built.

Rumors about the PS5 Pro have been circulating for months, to the point I don't think anyone was shocked to see the pricey new console iteration officially surface during today's PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation (especially after an unlisted video titled 'PS5 Pro' appeared yesterday ). Even so, seeing this thing in action is really exciting – the go-faster stripes on the side of the console match the upgraded GPU that'll allow for up to 45% faster rendering, and improved ray tracing capabilities that'll allow rays to be cast two or even three times faster than on the standard PS5. That's not to mention its new AI-driven upscaling capabilities for clearer visuals.

Needless to say, Sony has seemingly been pumping all the power it can into this thing, which is great news for both upcoming and older games that are getting PS5 Pro support, which can expect "Fidelity levels of detail but at double the frame rate." Side-by-side comparisons are shown for The Last of Us Part 2, as well as Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which, as PS5 Pro lead architect Mark Cerny puts it, show that "PS5 Pro is close to doubling the power of PlayStation 5."

All in all, Cerny concludes: "Simply put, it's the most powerful console we've ever built, and a worthy addition to the PS5 family."

Frankly, you'd certainly hope so for the price, as it's a very expensive piece of tech. To be exact, you can expect it to cost you $699.99 / £699.99, which is significantly more than the $499.99 / £479.99 standard PS5, and even more than the $399.99 / £389.99 Digital Edition. We'll just have to wait and see how popular it proves to be when it launches on November 7.

