We can't live without this Nintendo Switch accessory and it's now returned to its lower ever price before Black Friday

After almost eight years with the Nintendo Switch, the gimmick of switching between docked and handheld mode never gets tiresome. But the official dock they shove in with every console can be an annoying bit of chonky tech. Every time I'm organizing my living room gaming setup, it somehow manages to get in the way while third-party dock for handhelds like my Steam Deck are simple and discreet.

That's where the Genki Covert Mini comes in - it's a super tiny plug adapter which acts as a charger and dock for your handheld system. It's also dropped to $39.99 at Amazon this week, making it among the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals we've come across so far. With 20% off its MSRP of $49.99, you're saving $10 on this tiny Switch accessory, knocking the dock back to its lowest-ever price before Black Friday has even officially kicked off.

Even without the discount, the Genki Covert Mini is almost half the price of the real deal. Nintendo's official dock replacement is a whopping $74.99, but more importantly, the Covert Mini is a fraction of the size, not just the cost. The travel-friendly dock also includes everything you need to get set up, all you need is the HDMI. It has been this price before, but any amount off one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories is worth bringing to everyone's attention this early Black Friday.

Should you buy the Genki Covert Dock Mini?

When I take my OLED Switch to a family member's house for the holidays for some Mario Party action, I inevitably have to make room for the massive dock. The overly large heap of plastic is one of the most annoying things to pack up when traveling with the console, but it's important if you want to actually play it beyond handheld mode.

For the past seven festive reasons, I wish I had the Genki Covert Mini at my disposal instead. The tiny dock is the size of an average Switch charger but can do the same job as the official version. This third-party dock allows you to not only charge your Switch but hook it up to your TV too. Yes, it doesn't prop your device up and in my case, doesn't have the pretty gold embellishments of the Tears of the Kingdom dock. However, by simply connecting via the accompanying HDMI cable to your Switch and plugging it into the wall, you can still steal your in-law's stars on Mario Party Jamboree on the TV while saving some space in the process.

While I'm currently stuck with the official Nintendo Switch version, our very own Tabitha Baker has outlined her hands-on experience with this discounted dock in her Genki Covert Mini review. There Tabitha mentioned that the Covert Mini had earned a spot in her regular setup, thanks in part to its portability and slick design. It doesn't have a USB-A port like its larger predecessor, however, Tabitha still recommended the Mini, especially for those who like to travel with their Switch at hand.

