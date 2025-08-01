Need a camera to play Super Mario Jamboree? These are the Switch 2 cameras I'd grab right now

The Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Jamboree dropped last month, bringing with it a smorgasbord of brand-new features. There's new mini-games that utilize the Joy-Con 2 controllers' mouse controls, more rule sets, GameShare support, and most importantly, the game now makes the most of the new gaming handheld and its camera capabilities.

If you have one of the best Switch 2 cameras at the ready, you can let your friends see your cheeky face as you steal stars, or as you shed a tear or two when the RNG doesn't quite go your way. Better yet, there's a new Bowser Live mode, which is entirely built around camera support with Sony Eye Toy-like gameplay for up to 4 players, which is entirely dependent on owning a camera.

If you don't have one, don't fret. There's a whole bunch of compatible webcams out there for you to try out - so long as it uses a USB-C cable, you should be good to go. But for those of you who'd prefer the reassurance of an official first-party version, whether it's for some reassurance or you need the cute Hori Piranha Plant camera in your life, I've picked out all the official ones out there down below.

Why buy a Switch 2 camera for Super Mario Jamboree?

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The brand-new Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Jamboree launched on July 24, and like the rest of the existing Switch 2 games lineup, it makes the most of the camera compatibility to introduce new game modes to spice things up a bit.

Naturally, that means if you want to take advantage of everything the new version has to offer, you'll need either an official Switch 2 camera or a compatible webcam. Without them, you can still destroy friendships and play through the seven existing boards and game modes, but the brand-new Bowser Live segment relies entirely on the existence of a camera in order to place you, and three of your best pals, into the game.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera

(Image credit: Future/Tabitha Baker)

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera $54 at Amazon $54 at Walmart $54.99 at Best Buy Resolution: 1080p

Connectivity: USB-C

Handheld mode compatible? Yes Great for: ✅ Super Mario Jamboree

✅ Those with the space for its stand

✅ Switch 2 GameChat Avoid if: ❌ You hate the boring design

❌ You play mostly in handheld mode Compatible with: Game Chat, Mario Kart World, Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

The official Nintendo Switch 2 camera isn't that exciting to look at, but what it lacks in looks, it makes up for in specs - especially compared to the rest of the official Switch 2 camera lineup.

The camera, which is still available for $54 at Amazon has a resolution of 1080p, which is pretty much what you'd want from any webcam, never mind one intended specifically for your new Ninty console. Even with a 1080p resolution, you'll still want to ensure your Switch 2 environment is as well-lit as possible, as this will go a long way in ensuring you and your friends appear nice and clear in Super Mario Jamboree - trust me, catching a glimpse of your friends' star envy in real-time and in his-res is worth it.

It might not look it, but the official Switch 2 camera can also be used in handheld mode, so you can curl up on the sofa with Jamboree while re-watching the Super Mario Bros Movie on your TV. It still requires a flat surface to rest on, so it's not the most portable friendly camera of this bunch, so make sure you have a flat surface going spare first.

Hori USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Hori)

Hori USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 $59.99 at Amazon $59.99 at Best Buy $59.99 at GameStop Resolution: 480p

Connectivity: USB-C

Handheld mode compatible? Yes Great for: ✅ Super Mario Jamboree

✅ Conserving Switch 2 gaming space

✅ Handheld mode fans Avoid if: ❌ You don't want a 480p camera

❌ You'd prefer a Switch 2 camera with a cute aesthetic Compatible with: Game Chat, Mario Kart World, Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

The Hori USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 isn't the best quality camera out of the bunch, as it only has a 480p resolution. That being said, if you're someone who wants to curl up on the sofa and play Super Mario Jamboree in handheld mode without giving up your camera capabilities, this is the camera for you.

Hori's camera can attach directly to the top USB-C port of your Switch 2 and go with you wherever you please. This is less helpful for playing Bowser Live, and more helpful for GameChat, as your video chats with your friends don't have to end just because you want to pop a TV show on in the background and roam about your house.



The Hori camera also comes with a built-in sliding lens for privacy, and it has an adjustable neck so you can get the best viewing angle to show off your pretty face while playing Super Mario Party Jamboree, or even Mario Kart World, for that matter.

HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: HORI/Nintendo)

HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 $59 at Amazon $59.99 at Best Buy $59.99 at Verizon Resolution: 480p

Connectivity: USB-C

Handheld mode compatible? Yes Great for: ✅ Super Mario Jamboree

✅ Die-hard Super Mario fans

✅ Privacy-conscious players

✅ Those who need their Switch 2 setup as cute as possible Avoid if: ❌ Having a 1080p camera is a must

❌ You're more of a Goomba fan Compatible with: Game Chat, Mario Kart World, Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

If you want a camera that evokes the same childlike wonder as playing through your favorite Nintendo games, the Hori Piranha Plant Switch 2 is the one for you. Out of every single officially licenced Switch 2 accessory so far, it's undoubtedly the most adorable as it takes the iconic and ferocious Mario baddie and transforms it into a practical bit of gaming tech.

This camera won't chuck fireballs your way, but its mouth can be closed to act as a privacy slider, it has an adjustable stem, and it can be hooked up to your Switch 2 via your Switch 2 dock, or the USB-C port on your handheld itself. To do this, all you have to do is dislodge the Piranha Plant from its Mario pipe base and pop it into the USB-C port on the top of your handheld, and viola - all the fun Super Mario Jamboree times can be had.

Just like the HORI USB camera, you've only got a 480p resolution at play here, which is a bit of a bummer. Again, the best way to circumnavigate any blurry imagery on-screen is to ensure your room is as well-lit as humanely possible. Whether you care more about your Switch 2 camera aesthetics than the picture quality is up to you, but 480p is still plenty to get the most out of Super Mario Jamboree.

Check out our where to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 hub if you still have yet to grab one of the best gaming handhelds for yourself. Our best Nintendo Switch accessories guide is also full to the brim with Switch-2 compatible goodies to make your new Ninty setup complete.