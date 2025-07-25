I've played every Mario Party game in existence, but I'll be avoiding the Switch 2 version of Jamboree this week

Just moments ago, my Nintendo Switch 2 copy of No Sleep For Kaname Date was dropped off at my front door, and even though it's a Game Key Card, as a physical game collector, I didn't hesitate to add it to my collection - but in the case of Super Mario Jamboree, I'd much rather save my cash.

The brand-new Switch 2 Edition of the game launched this week for $79 at Amazon and other retailers, which includes the original Switch version and new additions like Switch 2 camera support, GameShare options, new mini-games that take advantage of the Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, new rule sets, and more.

Instead of picking up that pricey Switch 2 copy, though, I can instead opt for the original game while it's $44.99 at Woot and pick up the upgrade pack separately to save some cash. Pretty red Switch 2 game box be damned, I want to save some cash before pay day, so that's going to be my plan this week.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I actually already have a copy of Super Mario Party Jamboree, so all I need to do is grab the upgrade pack through the Switch 2 eShop for £19.99 and I'll be good to go. If you want to follow my lead, you can get the upgrade pack directly through your gaming handheld's eShop or for $19.99 at Amazon and get all that new in-game content without actually buying the Switch 2 version of the game.

I know not everyone is a fan of Woot, so even picking up Super Mario Jamboree at Amazon for $52.96 and grabbing the upgrade pack separately still save you $6 off the version that came out this week.

A saving of $6 isn't a lot in the grand scheme of things, and neither is $14 when you think about it. But if you're like me, I imagine your bank account is still reeling from having to fork out $79 for Donkey Kong Bananza, so any way to save some extra dollars before the end of the month is worth it.

Just don't hold me accountable for any friendships that are ruined in the process of playing Super Mario Party Jamboree.

