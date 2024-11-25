I can't wait to shout about this Nintendo Switch accessory every Black Friday - and it's just dropped its price again

Another Black Friday, another discount on the Genki Covert Dock 2. I dust off my banner, run into the town square, and shout about the value of this portable Nintendo Switch dock every holiday season. While the folk of my hometown have learned to ignore me, anyone on the hunt for Nintendo Switch deals this holiday season should listen up.

The portable docking station is now back at a record-low price on Amazon's shelves - the $59.99 gadget has kicked its way down to $47.99 for Prime members this week. Genki's wad of Switch accessories generally only see these kinds of discounts during major sales, which means those who miss out this November will be waiting for July's Prime offerings for more.

If you're after something a little cheaper, it's worth noting that the Genki Covert Dock Mini is also on sale. The smaller model drops the USB-A port and some of that charging power, but can be yours for $31.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon right now. That's less than half the price of the full-fat Nintendo Switch dock, currently sitting all the way at $79.99 at Amazon. If you want to set up multiple docking stations around the house, or play big-screen games on the go, this is a far more cost-effective alternative.

This year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals may have only just got started - but I'm already seeing some old favorites joining the fray.

Genki Covert Dock | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - The Genki Covert Dock has sailed back down to the Black Friday price I look for every year. This newer model has been a little tougher to find on sale in 2024 so far, but this week's $12 discount has us at a record-low right now. Buy it if: ✅ You regularly travel with your console

✅ You need to plug in extra accessories

✅ You have multiple TVs around the house Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need the extra USB-A



Genki Covert Dock Mini | $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - The Mini is functionally the same as the Covert Dock, minus the extra USB-A port. However, it runs at a lower power for charging - sacrificing speed for portability. It's still seeing a record-low price for Prime members, though, and that's already down from its $50 MSRP. Buy it if: ✅ You don't use extra accessories

✅ You don't mind slower charging speeds

✅ You want more portability Don't buy it if: ❌ You use a wired controller

Should you buy the Genki Covert Dock?

(Image credit: Future)

I know I know, third party Nintendo Switch docks are scary. I had the same fear when I was searching for a more portable alternative all those years ago. Genki was actually one of the first third party accessory brands to work with Nintendo's own power system to provide its charge, though. It's well regarded as the safest option on the market, even now that third party alternatives are less dangerous for your system overall. I've been using the Genki Covert Dock 2 for just over a year now, and using the original model before that. I've never had any issues with my system in all that time.

We know the Genki Covert Dock is safe, but will it slot into your setup? I'd recommend the charging dock to anyone who regularly travels with their handheld. It's just too cool to be able to quickly and easily hook up to a hotel or a friend's TV and immediately start playing on the big-screen. Plus that workable 45W of charging power means it doubles up as a handy phone or tablet charger as well. I mostly use mine at my desk, though. It's plugged into a separate port on my monitor for when I want to play Switch without heading downstairs to the TV.

