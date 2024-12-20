Will the next Lenovo Legion Go actually be a Steam Deck? It certainly smells that way to me
To know your handheld enemy, you must become your handheld enemy?
It looks like Lenovo's next gaming handheld could technically be a Steam Deck, all but confirming a collaboration with Valve via an upcoming CES event. The news also happens to link up with recently leaked images of a portable PC bearing the storefront's logo next to one of the buttons, suggesting SteamOS could be about to branch out.
Highlighted by The Verge, the company will hold a "Lenovo Legion x AMD: The Future of Gaming Handhelds" event on January 7 in Las Vegas. The presentation will feature Steam Deck co-designer Pierre-Loup Griffais as a special guest, which I doubt the company would do if it didn't have a collaboration planned.
That said, Valve will also be accompanied by Microsoft gaming device vice president Jason Ronald. I'd avoid getting your hopes up for an Xbox handheld announcement, as while that would make for one hell of a CES show, the VP will likely represent the Windows 11 side of things. This feeds into one of my theories that we'll end up with a portable using that OS rather than a shrunken Series S with a screen, but the latter could still happen down the road.
Anything can be a Steam Deck if you just believe!
The upcoming AMD CES event feels practically like a stealth confirmation that the next Lenovo Legion Go will feature SteamOS. However, recent leaks by Evan Blass reveal a successor to the Lenovo Legion Go with a dedicated Steam button on the left-hand side. Unlike the current Lenovo Legion Go, the Valve-themed model looks to be a slim version that skips on removable "TrueStrike" controllers and touchpads.
Of course, if you like the OG Legion Go's chonky nature, there's reason to believe you'll get a handheld with the works too. Images shared by the same leaker reveal a larger handheld with detachable gamepads and a more ergonomic design, and it might even rival the Steam Deck OLED using a larger screen with the same panel tech.
The TLDR here is that multiple flavors of Lenovo Legion Go devices will likely emerge in 2025, and they'll all by powered by AMD chipsets. At least one of the new handhelds should feature a Ryzen Z2 APU, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Z1 Extreme hangs around to power cheaper variants. I'm completely on board with that, as it could help more portable PCs arrive with a sub $400 price tag.
Naturally, you'll need to wait for an official Steam Deck x Lenovo Legion Go announcement before knowing how much the hypothetical SteamOS will set you back. Release dates are still up in the air too, but if there's one thing that's certain, it's that I'll be testing everything and anything that emerges on the battlefield in 2025.
I’ve been messing around with PCs, video game consoles, and tech since before I could speak. Don’t get me wrong, I kickstarted my relationship with technology by jamming a Hot Wheels double-decker bus into my parent’s VCR, but we all have to start somewhere. I even somehow managed to become a walking, talking buyer’s guide at my teenage supermarket job, which helped me accept my career fate. So, rather than try to realise my musician dreams, or see out my University degree, I started running my own retro pop culture site and writing about video games and tech for the likes of TechRadar, The Daily Star, and the BBC before eventually ending up with a job covering graphics card shenanigans at PCGamesN. Now, I’m your friendly neighbourhood Hardware Editor at GamesRadar, and it’s my job to make sure you can kick butt in all your favourite games using the best gaming hardware, whether you’re a sucker for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch or a hardcore gaming PC enthusiast.