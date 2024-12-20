Will the next Lenovo Legion Go actually be a Steam Deck? It certainly smells that way to me

It looks like Lenovo's next gaming handheld could technically be a Steam Deck, all but confirming a collaboration with Valve via an upcoming CES event. The news also happens to link up with recently leaked images of a portable PC bearing the storefront's logo next to one of the buttons, suggesting SteamOS could be about to branch out.

Highlighted by The Verge, the company will hold a "Lenovo Legion x AMD: The Future of Gaming Handhelds" event on January 7 in Las Vegas. The presentation will feature Steam Deck co-designer Pierre-Loup Griffais as a special guest, which I doubt the company would do if it didn't have a collaboration planned.

That said, Valve will also be accompanied by Microsoft gaming device vice president Jason Ronald. I'd avoid getting your hopes up for an Xbox handheld announcement, as while that would make for one hell of a CES show, the VP will likely represent the Windows 11 side of things. This feeds into one of my theories that we'll end up with a portable using that OS rather than a shrunken Series S with a screen, but the latter could still happen down the road.

Anything can be a Steam Deck if you just believe!

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The upcoming AMD CES event feels practically like a stealth confirmation that the next Lenovo Legion Go will feature SteamOS. However, recent leaks by Evan Blass reveal a successor to the Lenovo Legion Go with a dedicated Steam button on the left-hand side. Unlike the current Lenovo Legion Go, the Valve-themed model looks to be a slim version that skips on removable "TrueStrike" controllers and touchpads.

Of course, if you like the OG Legion Go's chonky nature, there's reason to believe you'll get a handheld with the works too. Images shared by the same leaker reveal a larger handheld with detachable gamepads and a more ergonomic design, and it might even rival the Steam Deck OLED using a larger screen with the same panel tech.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The TLDR here is that multiple flavors of Lenovo Legion Go devices will likely emerge in 2025, and they'll all by powered by AMD chipsets. At least one of the new handhelds should feature a Ryzen Z2 APU, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Z1 Extreme hangs around to power cheaper variants. I'm completely on board with that, as it could help more portable PCs arrive with a sub $400 price tag.

Naturally, you'll need to wait for an official Steam Deck x Lenovo Legion Go announcement before knowing how much the hypothetical SteamOS will set you back. Release dates are still up in the air too, but if there's one thing that's certain, it's that I'll be testing everything and anything that emerges on the battlefield in 2025.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Already got Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck dock for excellent add-ons. Alternatively, check out the best gaming laptop if you'd prefer a full-blown mobile rig.