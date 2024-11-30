The Asus ROG Ally just dropped even lower ahead of Cyber Monday, so I'd grab it while it's hot

I genuinely wasn't expecting any new Asus ROG Ally discounts to pop up this Cyber Monday. So, when I came across an even cheaper listing for the Steam Deck alternative earlier, I knew I had to get the word out ASAP.

Right now, you can grab the Asus ROG Ally for $485 at Amazon, which just so happens to be a new record low for the handheld. It's also beating Best Buy's Cyber Monday deal by $15, which is sort of amusing since the big box store is the device's official retail partner. That's not to say other retailers can't offer up their own discounts, but I do normally find the deepest offers on the portable PC at the yellow and blue site.

Prices are a bit turbulent at Amazon right now, meaning this deal could bounce back and forth a bit. I've already witnessed some bananas activity on the Lenovo Legion Go at the retailer, as it popped up for $399 in the early hours last night before settling at $472.97, which is still an excellent record low. My point is that if you're not satisfied with Black Friday Steam Deck deals this year and want a Windows rival for less than ever, you'll want to keep on your toes.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1E) | $589.99 $485.99 at Amazon

Save $200 - Amazon has beat Best Buy's Cyber Monday ROG Ally price by $15, and that makes the handheld even more worth grabbing during the sale. It typically drops to $499 in time for any events, so perhaps this is the first instance of lower prices yet to come.

✅ You're looking to play new releases

✅ You'd like easy access to Xbox Game Pass Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play Steam games

❌ You want better battery life Price Check: Best Buy $499.99

Should you buy the Asus ROG Ally this Cyber Monday?

With Asus ROG Ally prices now sitting lower than ever, I think now could be the perfect time to grab the best gaming handheld contender. The Windows 11 device won't be for everyone since it feels a bit more like a PC than a console, and options like the Steam Deck OLED do a better job providing a more tailored experience. But, if you care about boosting fps and playing at higher refresh rates on the go, the Ally could be your portable pal.

Armed with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU, the ROG Ally has the guts to take on handhelds twice its price. Even its enhanced Asus ROG Ally X sibling won't provide frame rates that much higher than the original, but it is worth considering if you'd prefer 24GB RAM and a larger battery.

Technically, its closest rival is the Lenovo Legion Go, and the larger 8.8-inch device is worth a looksie if you want a larger QHD 144Hz screen and tricks like detachable controllers. I'd personally argue the ROG Ally's 120Hz 1080p display is actually a better fit for the Ryzen Z1E's capabilities and that its smaller size makes it a more comfortable device. But, some people will absolutely want to aim for better screen specs.

Ultimately, I'd point PC players looking for a versatile handheld towards the Asus ROG Ally. Windows 11 is a pain the butt to deal with at times since it lacks a controller friendly UI, but you will be able to use this single device as a portable Xbox console via Game Pass, a way to play your free Epic Game Store games, and even a makeshift PlayStation Portal if that's something you're after. It can even pretty much act like a Steam Deck thanks to Valve's big picture mode, and all that is excellent value for under $490.

