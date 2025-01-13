Sorry, an Alienware gaming handheld isn't on the way, but Dell says its looking "pretty heavily” at the space
Current approach to handhelds not "worthy of the Alienware branding."
I've been waiting on an Alienware gaming handheld for years now, and Dell just finally explained why it doesn't exist yet. Before you get too excited, the PC maker isn't about to release a Steam Deck rival, but it says it's a "space we are looking at pretty heavily."
In a recent CES 2025 press briefing, Indian Express (paywalled article) delves into Alienware gaming handheld comments made by General Manager Matt McGowan. Rather than diving straight into portable PCs, the Dell GM first conceded that the Switch has a "clear advantage" within the scene. He then praises the console for featuring a lightweight design and providing a "seamless experience" in terms of games and software - two reasons why it's still my best gaming handheld pick overall even in 2025.
As for McGowan's take on handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED, he believes that portable PCs don't "quite meet all those factors." He then serves up a sort of backhanded comment by stating they "do an okay job," before proclaiming he isn't satisfied with that.
Ultimately, the Dell GM shoots down any notion of an Alienware handheld using the current format. He recognizes that "people are willing to accept those deficiencies," in systems like the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, but affirms that it's "not a step we are willing to take yet." McGowan rounds off the comment with a bit of a quip, suggesting the company doesn't want to say "Hey, consumer, this is good enough, right?" while presenting a portable PC on par with current options.
Will Dell release an Alienware handheld gaming PC?
Dell hasn't outright dismissed the idea of an Alienware gaming handheld, but the company appears hesitant to enter the space. It's clear to me that the PC brand has thought long and hard about the format in general, and all signs point towards it not wanting to come third to the Switch and Steam Deck.
That's not to say we won't see an Alienware handheld gaming PC eventually. It's more that Dell will want to offer a balanced device without glaring caveats. I love devices like the Steam Deck, but trade-offs like battery life give the hardware genre an experimental vibe.
Do I think it's possible to build a portable PC with no pitfalls? The short answer is no, and I don't think aiming for such heights is productive. Rather than using the notion that the Switch performance "meets expectations for the Nintendo ecosystem," as a reason not to compete with the Steam Deck, I'd prefer to see Alienware innovate within the handheld space by serving the growing player base an elevated experience.
Why can't Dell be the company to better balance runtime and portable PC performance? Perhaps it feels like current APU and battery life tech isn't quite up to scratch yet. I'll be asking myself that very question as I get hands-on with new AMD Ryzen Z2 devices like the Lenovo Legion Go S, especially since the launch marks a new generation of handheld gaming PCs.
