Intel Panther Lake handhelds will apparently rival the PS6 portable on performance, but I'd consider the power caveats

The rumored PS6 handheld won't be showing up any time soon, but apparently, Intel's Panther Lake chipsets provide a portable glimpse into the future. That's according to fresh rumors that Sony's PSP revival will sit somewhere between Ryzen Z2 Extreme and punchier Strix Halo options, all while running at just 15W.

The latest PS6 "Canis" performance rumors are fueled by leaker Kepler_L2, who suggests new Intel Panther Lake chips "might be a great ballpark estimate for how PS6 Handheld will perform/how PS5 games can be scaled down to very low TDP." (via Wccftech) The insider goes on to proclaim that "Z2E is too slow and Strix Halo is too fast, but PTL @ 30W should be very similar to Canis @ 15W" when it comes to comparative performance.

Simply put, if the rumor holds, the PS5 could rival the best gaming handheld contenders on the cards for 2026 at half the power. You could say that's a huge compliment for Intel's next-gen wave of portables, and may help the MSI Claw 8 AI+'s successor outpace the ROG Xbox Ally X, but there's admittedly some missing context here and factors that'll change up end performance.

For instance, while the PS6 handheld and Intel Panther Lake options might be comparable performance-wise, Sony's device will benefit from using an optimized operating system, not to mention the hardware should be designed around the needs of in-house developers and first-party games. Just like the Nintendo Switch 2, I suspect the device will heavily utilize AI upscaling tricks, which will potentially boost the frame rate beyond what current handheld gaming PCs can achieve.

Panther Lake handhelds will supposedly prowl onto the scene in mid-2026, and proper benchmarks will help provide a clearer comparative performance picture. The current rumors are based on guesstimates, namely that the PS6 handheld's chipset will boast a Zen 6 APU armed with RDNA 5 graphics, and those specs could change behind closed doors.

What I will say is that portable PCs and handheld consoles are completely different beasts. Picking up a Panther Lake handheld this year for potentially well over $1,000 isn't a hack for getting a PS6-level device early, and both devices will likely end up providing completely different experiences. Therefore, I'd focus on whether you're actually just looking to play a bunch of new games on the go using a versatile powerhouse ASAP, or if you want what could be a compact PS4 that, unlike the PlayStation Portal, isn't completely reliant on the internet.