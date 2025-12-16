Ayaneo's monstrous Next 2 is now open to sign-ups, but I'd brace for a heeby jeeby price compared to the ROG Xbox Ally X

News
By published

Powerhouse portable specs that care not for your wallet.

Ayaneo Next 2 handheld on grey block platform with logo on screen.
(Image credit: Ayaneo)

The Ayaneo Next 2 could very well become the next best gaming handheld in terms of unadulterated power, and early-bird registrations are now open. That should excite anyone looking to boost portable fps to silly heights since it's rocking an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and other flashy specs, but that means it'll undoubtedly cost way more than an Xbox Ally X.

Now available to preview at IndieGoGo, the Ayaneo Next 2 pairs the aforementioned Ryzen Max+ 395 with a massive 9-inch 165Hz 2400 x 1504 OLED display and a 115W battery. The handheld maker is keeping RAM and storage under wraps for now, but I suspect we'll end up with 32GB / 1TB base configurations serving as the cheapest models. The mere idea of using cheap, even with a superlative suffix, is making me chuckle, though, as I'd be surprised if prices start below $1,400.

What I'm saying is that given that Ayaneo is gunning for more elaborate screen specs and the same Ryzen Max+ 395 setup as its rivals, I'd be stunned if it costs significantly less. Keep in mind we're also talking about a completely different class of handheld to the ROG Xbox Ally X, and since even that "conventionally priced" device costs a grand, I doubt the Next 2 will be in touching distance.

I keep finding myself asking the same questions with every handheld release in 2025. Who is this powerful monstrosity for? Will we ever see a portable with a Steam Deck OLED price tag arrive? Did things peak with the PSP? It's certainly both an exciting and depressing time to be into handheld gaming, and it still feels like the most talented makers in the scene are prioritising specs showboating.

At the same time, I also think the Nintendo Switch 2 has scared companies away from the sub-$500 handheld arena. That's hardly surprising given that Ninty has made an impressively slim device that can serve as a 4K console in docked mode and offer up slick 1080p 120Hz performance on the go. Yes, there are nuances to how it actually achieves any of that on the go, but it does mean it's a no-brainer for more casual players.

Image 1 of 3
Back and front view of black Ayaneo Next 2 handheld with dark backdrop.
(Image credit: Ayaneo)

From that perspective, specifically targeting the frame rate fusspots with unwieldy handheld specs for way over the $1,000 mark makes sense. Enthusiasts will get as much of a thrill seeing that fps counter tick higher than ever as playing the latest PC games on the go, and it's certainly a blurring of lines between mobile and desktop performance passions.

I'll be looking to fully test the Ayaneo Next 2, which should help establish a bar for other handhelds to reach. The price of admission to touching said bar isn't remotely going to be worthwhile for everyone, but these premium portables do provide somewhat of a glimpse into the future, even if devices in 2026 could end up providing the same performance with better efficiency.

Already got Valve's portable? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck docks to enhance your setup. You'll want to peek at the best retro handheld options, too, if you'd rather cozy up with the classics.

Phil Hayton
Phil Hayton
Hardware Editor

Phil is currently the Hardware Editor at GamesRadar+ who specialises in retro gaming, the best gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck, and more modern components like graphics cards. Having spent years offering up classic console advice and over a decade as a gaming journalist for big names like TechRadar, The Daily Star, the BBC, Den of Geek, and many more, Phil now dedicates their days to covering the latest news and offering up invaluable setup advice.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.