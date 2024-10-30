I can easily recommend grabbing a Razer Edge at under $180, especially for emulation

Context is key when it comes to the Razer Edge, and while it's not my favorite handheld ever, it's an Android powerhouse. In truth, the thing that previously exacerbated its shortcomings for me was its price, but now that you can grab one for under $200, its one of my first picks for emulation and PS remote play shenanigans.

At Amazon right now, a refurbished Razer Edge is available for $179.95 thanks to an additional 10% off on page coupon. At full price, the gaming handheld will set you back $399.99, with semi-permanent discounts bringing it to the $250. At least, it sits at that price when it's actually available, and at the moment, stock has dried up at most retailers.

I've been hunting around for new Edge stock, and the only place I could find it is direct at Razer. You will be able to grab it for $249.99 if you really don't want to mess with refurbed tech. However, if you're like me and love giving things a second chance to save some pennies, grabbing the handheld while Amazon still has it is more than worthwhile. I don't want to instill any panic by saying the device could completely retire soon, but stock levels make it feel that way.

Should you buy the Razer Edge?

When I first got hands-on with the Razer Edge, my main gripe was with its price tag. That ultimately resulted in me giving it a middling score since it's not really equipped to take on other $400 handhelds. For not much more than that, you can grab a Steam Deck OLED or even the lower-spec Asus ROG Ally, both of which will provide access to a wider array of games using PC tech.

But, as soon as you knock the Edge down under $200, it enters a completely different ring. As a mobile device, it's packing enough heat to take on some of the best gaming phones, with its Snapdragon g3x Gen 1 processor helping rip through new Play Store releases. Sure, you're going to want to look at a monster like the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro if you want silly performance, but for emulation, Razer's device will make short work of most systems up to and beyond the PS2.

I think if anything, the Edge at its current price is going to catch the attention of emulation fans. Handhelds powerful enough to maintain full speed in more complicated to run classics, particularly on Gamecube and Dreamcast, can cost way more than their cheaper counterparts. For example, the Anbernic RG Cube runs for around $170, meaning you're getting Razer's option for around the same price. Retro console enthusiasts will have plenty of reasons to go for the Cube over the latter, like its perfectly square screen, but Razer's phablet does boast a slightly more conventional format.

I say conventional, but one of the Edge's main quirks is that it uses a detachable Razer Kishi mobile controller. This is a huge selling point in my eyes, as it means you can swap out the gamepad for whatever takes your fancy, whether you're into the idea of using a chonkier pad like the GameSir G8 Galileo or the more premium Asus ROG Tessen.

It's also worth pointing out that now that the Edge is under $180, it's now a cheaper alternative to the PlayStation Portal. I've spent a chunk of time using PS5 remote play on the device, and if I'm being frank, it can do everything that Sony's handheld can without being completely locked down. Opting for the official gadget means you won't be able to do anything other than connect to your console, whereas Razer's option will still happily function as an emulation station, mobile platform, and hook up to cloud services like GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass.

All of this is to say that if you're hunting for a handheld for running retro games and dabbling with mobile releases, the Razer Edge offers excellent performance and features for under $180. I wouldn't opt for it over browsing for Black Friday Steam Deck deals when the time comes if you're actually looking for a portable PC, but it's still a device that'll serve up access to plenty of great games across numerous older platforms.

