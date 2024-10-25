Best Buy just dropped a massive gaming flash sale - these are the 11 deals I'd buy this weekend

Best Buy has just launched its first major gaming flash sale of the season, dropping prices on everything from PS5 and Nintendo Switch accessories to keyboards, mice, headsets, and even full handheld systems. That means there's plenty to play for right now, with record-breaking discounts hitting a wide range of gadgets. I use a lot of this kit every day, so I've scoured those virtual shelves for the biggest discounts on the tech I can personally recommend. There are eleven deals amongst this sale that fit this criteria, and you'll find them all just below.

It's important to note that Best Buy's flash sale seems to be focusing on slightly older accessories. While there are some exceptions, a lot of these featured offers are on products that hit the market last year. That's not to say they're outdated - in fact, even Black Friday gaming deals are often at their hottest when targeting these higher value items. You'll still find up to date specs and features, but with more time under their belts these accessories often pack far better value than their newer counterparts.

For example, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is currently down to $99.99 (was $189.99) at Best Buy - that's cheaper than the newer but lower-rung Nova 5 model. Similarly, the Asus ROG Ally X stormed onto the shelves this year, offering a better battery and more RAM than the original - but it's not going to match the Ally Z1E's $549.99 (was $649.99) sale price any time soon.

This is a sale for those who have held off on upgrading their tech for long enough, now it's time to cash in on some particularly impressive prices. Just get in there fast, the official event closes out on Sunday.

1. Hori D-Pad Controller for Nintendo Switch | $27.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $8 - I first picked up the Hori D-Pad controller when my Joy-Con started drifting, but the full-sized clickers and slick Zelda theme kept me on board. This is a newer model, with a redesigned black and gold finish - and it's just dropped to a record-low price at Best Buy. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Zelda fan

✅ You want a proper D-Pad

✅ You play more precise games Don't buy it if: ❌ You still want rumble Price check: Amazon: $19.99 | Walmart: $19.99

2. Asus ROG 65W charger dock | $64.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $35 - It's hard to believe this Asus ROG Ally (or any other handheld) charger / dock combo was $65, but it's generally found at MSRP day to day. That's a pricey piece of kit that makes much more sense at today's record-low $29.99 rate. I bought mine on sale for a similar rate, and use it everyday. Buy it if: ✅ You want to dock with a controller

✅ You want speedy charging

✅ You want to run in 30W Turbo Don't buy it if: ❌ You need more than one USB-A Price check: Amazon: OOS | Walmart: OOS

3. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This is the cheapest I've ever seen Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, with Best Buy dropping that $49.99 MSRP all the way down to $29.99 this weekend. Prices on this 2024 hit have only ever reached $34.99 in previous sales. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the movies

✅ You want a lore-heavy game

✅ You want co-op options Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like first person perspective Price check: Walmart: $49.94 | Amazon: $49.99

4. Glorious GPBT keycap set (Celestial Fire) | $99.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $65 - This Celestial Fire keycap set from Glorious is down to just $34.99 right now at Best Buy - impressive considering this set has been full price quite a few times in the last few months and has only ever reached $39.99 even when on sale. I have a set of this brand's GPBT caps on my deck at the moment, and love their grippy texture and quality build. Buy it if: ✅ You have a 75% - 100% sized keyboard

✅ You want some extra color in your setup

✅ Your keyboard can accommodate other caps Don't buy it if: ❌ You want doubleshot legends Price check: Amazon: $34.99 | Glorious: OOS

5. Corsair MM700 RGB Extended mouse pad | $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - I have the Corsair MM700 mouse pad on my desk as I type this, and it's been there for a couple of years now. The large cover adds an RGB glow to your desktop while offering excellent glide and support for a gaming mouse as well. It's currently $10 off at Best Buy, coming in at a solid $49.99 rate. Featured in: Best mouse pads for gaming Buy it if: ✅ You have a fairly large desk

✅ You want more RGB

✅ You want to protect your furniture from scrapes Don't buy it if: ❌ You have a small setup Price check: Amazon: $49.99 | Walmart: OOS

6. Glorious Model D 2 Wireless gaming mouse | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - The Glorious Model D 2 Wireless is a fairly recent release, so its journey down to a $69.99 record-low MSRP is pretty impressive. I celebrated this pointer for its fantastic value for money back when I reviewed it in June - so to see it for $30 less is excellent news. Buy it if: ✅ You have larger hands

✅ You prioritize comfort

✅ You want a lightweight mouse Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer shallow clicks Price check: Amazon: $69.99 | Walmart: OOS

7. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 wireless gaming headset (FaZe Clan Edition) | $189.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

Save $90 - The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 is second only to the Pro among the well-respected brand's range of gaming headsets. That means today's $90 discount is working particularly hard in your favor. For just $99.99 you're getting the FaZe Clan version, but that's still got all that high-end audio juice under the hood. Buy it if: ✅ You play on PC, PlayStation, or Switch

✅ You're an esports fan

✅ You prioritize value for money Don't buy it if: ❌ You play on Xbox Price check: Walmart: $138 | Amazon: $147

9. Seagate Game Drive 2TB PS5 SSD with heatsink | $259.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - SSD prices have been tricky this year, with very few sticks going anywhere near their previously set record price lows. This 2TB Seagate Game Drive has been $10 cheaper in the past, but that was back in 2023 - so far this year it's only ever dropped to this $159.99 position once or twice. Buy it if: ✅ You want to triple your PS5 storage

✅ You don't want to add your own heatsink

✅ You want solid speeds Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the fastest drive around Price check: Walmart: $261.99 | Amazon: OOS

10. Asus ROG Ally Z1E | $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme version is back down to $549.99 at Best Buy. That comes after a good few weeks stuck at its full $649.99 MSRP, so while we're still $50 away from that rare $499.99 record-low this is still a fantastic offer. I've been using the Ally since I reviewed it back in December - it's taken over my PC gaming time and travelled with me pretty much anywhere I go. Featured in: Best gaming handhelds Buy it if: ✅ You use a lot of different launchers

✅ You want the full Windows experience

✅ You have a Game Pass subscription Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play off Steam Price check: Walmart: $595 | Amazon: $689.69

11. Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 34-inch curved gaming monitor | $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - Packing an OLED Ultra-WQHD display panel and a 175Hz refresh rate, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is working particularly hard for you at just $799.99. This is a record-low price that's only ever been seen once before today. That makes this a rare saving - especially considering previous sale prices generally only ever dip to $949. Buy it if: ✅ You want a high quality, but still fast, display

✅ You have a larger setup

✅ You prioritize a curved panel Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a flat screen Price check: Amazon: $799.99 | Samsung: $799.99

Should you wait for Black Friday?

We've got a whole host of official Black Friday deals heading our way next month, so jumping on any flash sales now can feel risky. I've seen years worth of holiday sales, though, and I've noticed a pattern creeping in over the last few events. Retailers are moving their discount periods to earlier in the year, starting around mid-October and running frequent weekend sales in the lead up to the main event. These flash sales often look incredibly similar to the kinds of deals we'll see on the big day itself. While there's always a little wiggle room (a $50 mouse might be $45 on Black Friday, for example), the prices we see in these weeks will generally set the precedent for the main sale.

I'd be comfortable buying any of the deals above ahead of Black Friday - while some cheaper options may have a further $10 to drop (and more premium gadgets like the Asus ROG Ally could kick an extra $50 off the final price), nothing is set in stone. I've waited for a record-low price I knew hit the shelves over the summer, only for Black Friday to offer up a regular discount on the day itself. If you're in the market for some new tech and the prices above make sense, you likely won't be losing out too much by jumping in early.

We're also getting you prepped for all the upcoming Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. Or, for something more PC shaped, check out the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we expect to see this year.