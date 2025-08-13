This new Switch 2 case is $129, but it looks like it's been run over by a truck

Now that we're a few months into the lifespan of the Nintendo Switch 2, I'm starting to see a huge variety of cases. Some cute, some practical, and others like those by Waterfield that aim to bring an air of sophistication to the world of Switch accessories - and I'm not a fan.

I entirely understand the want for a Switch case that's not plastered in Nintendo branding or characters, especially if you're middle-aged and like to keep your gaming handheld looking more uniform next to your other grown-up bits of tech.

However, a starting price of $129 is a big ask for a case that looks like it's met its maker with the underside of a truck.

If you're a fan of this minimalistic aesthetic, you can sign up to be notified of the next batch of pre-orders for the CitySlicker Nintendo Switch 2 case. It includes space to store your Switch 2 handheld, up to 5 physical game carts with easy removal, and there's an ultra-suede pocket inside with protects the display from damage during travel. There's also an interior and back pocket to store some extra Switch 2 accessories.

For any case near or over the $100, I'd be expecting something that can hold my entire Switch 2 setup, like the official Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One case that's available for $98 at Amazon US, that has space for the handheld, its dock, the Joy-Con Grip, spare cables, and even an extra pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers.

Even the JSAUX version is only $41.99 on Amazon right now, and can store your entire Switch 2 load-out. However, the Waterfield case has the price of those two cases beat, and it not only looks like something you might find in the Wasteland in Fallout 4, but it can't store a lot besides the handheld, up to 5 game carts, and some smaller accessories via the two built-in pockets.

My go-to Switch 2 case (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) The Belkin Charging Case for the Nintendo Switch 2 isn't cheap, but its $69.99 MSRP not only gets you a minimal, simplistic design, but storage for up to 12 games, a pouch for extra accessories, a hidden AirTag pocket, and an integrated 10,000mAh power bank that can charge your handheld on the go.

The hefty price tag of this case undoubtedly comes down to what it's made from. Waterfield states that the "minimalist, professional look" is made from two layers of premium full-grain leather, ballistic nylon, and waxed canvas - not the predominantly derived plastic materials you might expect from other brands.

The official Waterfield online store also states that all of its products are" designed and made in our San Francisco workshop" and while I did a music degree and not a business one, I can only surmise that it's the materials and labour that go into what makes this such a pricey product.

If that's the case, I entirely appreciate its starting $129 MSRP, but still, I'd expect something so premium to look more premium.

The front of the CitySlicker case just features the name of the brand in between both of the magnetically attached snap buttons, and that's it. I get that this rustic aesthetic appeals to a lot of people, but I wonder how many Switch 2 owners will be after this case for its design, and how many will be after it for the bragging rights of owning a luxuriously priced product.

While this CitySlicker case is not my jam, a lot of other Switch 2 owners must've been a fan as Waterfield is coming up to its eighth batch of pre-orders, which drops later this month on August 26, 8:00 am PDT.

If you fancy this minimalistic case for your new Ninty handheld, you can sign up to be notified of future pre-orders, which include alerts for the brand's Magnetic Case too.

In the aftermath of Nintendo hardware getting more expensive, and my preference for cases to be more feature-full, the bigger the MSRP, I think I'll stick with what I have for now. But who knows, maybe Waterfield will launch a range of cute Switch 2 cases with Kirby's face all over them for the unsophisticated Nintendo fans like myself, that I won't be able to say no to.

