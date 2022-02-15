Halo TV show renewed for season 2 ahead of season 1 premiere

A second season of the Halo TV show has been confirmed ahead of the first season's March 24 premiere.

As revealed by Paramount and 343 Industries, season 2 of the Halo TV show is due to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus just like season 1. The upcoming live-action adaptation stars Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black) as series protagonist Master Chief, Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, Jen Taylor (Halo series voice actor) as Cortana, Olive Grey (EastEnders) as Dr. Miranda Keyes, and Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) as a previously unseen Spartan named Soren-066.

David Wiener, a producer and writer best known for his work on Fear the Walking Dead, Flesh and Bone, and Brave New World, has been added to Halo season 2 as executive producer and showrunner.

"Halo takes us into a dazzling world that we believe will enthrall audiences as much with its electrifying visuals as its bold, character-driven storytelling," said Paramount Plus chief content officer David Nevins. "This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. Halo has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it."

The series' first full trailer debuted during last year's The Game Awards, giving fans their best look yet at live-action Master Chief. Though aesthetically the series looks very faithful to the games, it actually exists in its own distinct canon dubbed the Silver Timeline.

Check out our ranking of the best video game movies of all time and be sure to let us know over on Twitter how much you agree with us.