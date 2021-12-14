Halo Infinite Grunts want to employ a Metal Gear Solid move against Master Chief

By published

They can't change the controller plug

Halo Infinite
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Halo Infinite features an nod to Metal Gear Solid in an unusual way.

The discovery of the new easter egg in 343's sequel was chronicled on YouTube just yesterday. In a very short clip from Halo Infinite, we see Master Chief going for a brief stroll around the open world of Zeta Halo, before he stops to hear two hapless Grunts theorizing on how they can actually best the Spartan.

"Wait, I've got it! We've just gotta plug the controller into player two!" one of the Grunts cries, before realizing that there aren't actually any plugs on the new Xbox Series X and S consoles. Poor grunts, looks like they won't be taking down the Master Chief today with this fourth-wall-breaking method.

For those unfamiliar, this is a call back to how the player was required to beat the evil Psycho Mantis in the original Metal Gear Solid. In the 1998 stealth-action game, Psycho Mantis would break the fourth wall by reading the hard drive data of the player's PlayStation console, thus being able to predict all their moves. To beat the boss, you'd have to unplug your PlayStation controller, and plug it back into the 'Player 2' port, so Psycho Mantis could no longer read your abilities and moves.

It's a really brilliant easter egg for Halo Infinite to reference, and a nice touch to have two of the weaker enemies in 343's game searching for answers on how to beat the Master Chief. The Grunts are actually really funny in Halo Infinite, as the clip below can attest to where one of them accidentally sets off both their grenades in a suicidal move.

See more

Halo Infinite map | Halo Infinite tips | Halo Infinite length | Halo Infinite story | Halo Infinite ending explained | Halo Infinite FOBs | Halo Infinite Targets | Halo Infinite Spartan Cores | Halo Infinite Mjolnir Armories | Halo Infinite Craig Easter egg | Halo Infinite Warship Gbraakon collectibles | Halo Infinite Foundation collectibles | Halo Infinite Tower collectibles 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.