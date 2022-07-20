First Halloween Ends trailer promises action-packed conclusion as Laurie and Michael come face to face

The first Halloween Ends trailer is finally here – and it features that iconic theme, a surprising amount of throat grabbing, and one heck of a showdown between Michael and Laurie Strode.

Taking to Instagram on July 19, Jamie Lee Curtis shared the teaser (opens in new tab) alongside the caption "C🎃ME 🎃N! Let's G🎃". Relatively dialogue-free, it opens on a Haddonfield street, as costumed kids wander around giggling "Trick or Treat".

As John Carpenter's music sets in, the camera pans – from Michael's perspective, indicated by the heavy breathing – into the front door of one particular house. He slowly walks up the stairs, tip-toes into a bedroom, and comes face to face with Laurie (Curtis) holding a gun right at his masked face.

You can watch the minute that follows above, and boy, does it look action-packed. Look out for the bit where Michael almost shoves Laurie's hand down a garbage disposal... Yikes!

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends kicks off four years after the events of its predecessor. Slasher fans will likely remember that Halloween Kills ended with Michael brutally murdering Laurie's daughter Karen (Judy Greer). In the time since, Laurie has moved her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) in with her, and started penning a memoir.

Laurie is forced to finally confront everything she's been trying to put behind her for decades, though, when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting. Michael isn't about to let her forget their violent past that easily. Michael O' Leary, Will Patton, and Kyle Richards also star, as James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle resume the role of Michael.

Halloween Ends is set to release in US cinemas on October 14, 2022.