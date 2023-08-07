Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus and, sorry to say, you might not be watching the version recommended by director James Gunn.

If you head on over to the Disney Plus landing page for Guardians 3, you’ll be met with two versions: IMAX Enhanced and Widescreen.

While ‘Enhanced’ certainly sounds like the right pick – presenting the cosmic threequel in IMAX’s 1:190 aspect ratio – it’s not actually Gunn’s preferred method of watching his own movie.

"The ‘widescreen’ version is mixed aspect ratio and would be my preferred way to watch in your home," Gunn wrote on Threads (yes, Threads is still a thing).

So, there you have it: if you’re planning to watch Guardians of the Galaxy 3 any time soon, the Widescreen version, which switches aspect ratio from scene to scene, is probably the right way to go. Now we just need every streaming service to come bundled with director’s notes on which version of their movie is the best one to watch.

Gunn, meanwhile, is now booked and busy over at DC at co-CEO of DC Studios. DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is his multi-year plan to reboot the DC universe, beginning with Superman: Legacy on July 11, 2025.

With Guardians 3 now available to stream on Disney Plus, it might be time to dive into Gunn’s MCU farewell. Here’s our breakdown of the Guardians 3 ending. If you’re going to continue on with your MCU marathon, here’s a guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.