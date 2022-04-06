James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will have cameos for "true" fans

James Gunn has hinted at some exciting cameos for fans to spot

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will include cameos for "true" fans, according to director James Gunn.

The film is due out in 2023, and will see the original line-up of Guardians back together for the last time.

"Day 29. The Space Cruiser, Rick & Morty's ship. It lights up. The cart is getting crowded," Gunn wrote on Twitter, along with a picture of some Rick and Morty memorabilia. "PS Today we are shooting some wonderful cameos for true Guardians fans."

There's no clue as to who those cameos will be from just yet, but Gunn has also recently revealed that the film has broken a world record, posting on Twitter: "Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for 'the most makeup appliances created for a single production' (surpassing The Grinch). Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive!"

Not much is known about Guardians of the Galaxy 3 just yet, though we will be seeing some of the characters earlier in this year's Thor: Love and Thunder – and before the third movie, there's also the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Newcomers to the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 include Will Poulter, playing Adam Warlock, and Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuji.

Iwuji is playing a mystery character, but Marvel fans think they've guessed who it is: the High Evolutionary, a villain with ties to Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 arrives May 5, 2023. In the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.

